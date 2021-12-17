InventHelp® Inventors Create Solution for Easy S'mores (CHK-209)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We were never able to cook a lot of s'mores at one time in our camp fire and wanted a safe, controlled way to make a lot of s'mores at once" said they inventors of the CONE RACK from Rock Island, Ill. "Our invention would allow users to cook 6 s'mores at a time in a safe and controlled manner."

The inventors created a prototype for the CONE RACK which is easy to use, saves time and makes cooking fun treats over a campfire or fire pit safer. The patent-pending design allows an individual to simultaneously cook up to six s'more-style treats. The invention provides enhanced safety and prevents potential injury and burns.

