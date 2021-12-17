Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into Regal with second biggest Thursday ever, with IMAX, 4DX, ScreenX and RPX outperforming

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spider-Man: No Way Home has secured the second highest Thursday box office total for a movie in Regal's history. Additionally, Regal's premium screens had a record setting performance with more people than ever choosing to see Spider-Man in IMAX, 4DX, ScreenX and RPX formats. The movie has also seen a high amount of return visits with thousands of fans purchasing tickets to see the movie in multiple premium formats.

"The anticipation for Spider-Man: No Way Home has completely exceeded our expectations. We are just as excited as our moviegoers to see our favorite webslinger back on the big screen at Regal and we would like to thank our friends at Sony for delivering another amazing tentpole," said Mooky Greidinger, CEO of Cineworld. "We are also seeing record results at our UK and Central Europe locations helping show that the theatrical experience is one that cannot be replicated. Watching the movie on the big screen with the great sound, surrounded by numerous movie fans is the experience we all want to have."

Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group, operates one of the largest and most geographically diverse theatre circuits in the United States, consisting of 6,865 screens in 513 theatres in 42 states along with the District of Columbia and Guam as of November 30, 2021.

