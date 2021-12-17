Talon Outdoor and Stagwell (STGW) Expand Capabilities and Global Presence in data-driven Out-of-Home Advertising.

NEW YORK, and LONDON, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ: STGW) and Stagwell Media Network today announced a strategic partnership with leading out-of-home (OOH) media specialist Talon to accelerate global growth in OOH advertising. Talon joins Stagwell's network to expand their collective global presence in offering smarter, data-driven, and creative-led OOH planning, buying, and proprietary technologies to advertisers.

With the outdoor movement returning to pre-pandemic levels, the global OOH market is rebounding quickly, achieving a 21.8 percent uptick this year and an expected 13.3 percent increase in 2022, according to WARC . The combination of Talon's deep investments in market-leading adtech platforms, including Ada, Atlas and Plato and strategy-led OOH leadership, and Stagwell's global scale offers brands and agencies around the world a powerful path for accessing innovative capabilities to power outcomes-based OOH campaigns.

"The global digital OOH market is highly fragmented and represents an untapped growth opportunity and Talon has built an impressive portfolio of technology and service capabilities with a deep bench strength of OOH specialists," said Jon Schaaf, Global Chief Investment Officer of Stagwell. "Our collaboration with Talon will help educate more brands and agencies across the global marketplace on the growing OOH opportunities for tapping into richer behavioral and location insights for quantifying the channel's true impact across the customer journey."

Barry Cupples, Talon's Global CEO said, "The digital transformation of OOH is bringing game-changing opportunities for advertisers to apply modern, data-driven advertising techniques to target audiences and measure outcomes more precisely than ever. Stagwell is one of the fastest-growing and transformative creative services networks and we look forward to our collaboration in fueling our next stage of growth in making it easier for advertisers in more markets to access and execute captivating and performance-driven OOH campaigns that surround people's everyday journeys."

With its complementary media capability of global digital out of home, Talon joins Stagwell's diverse network of Affiliate Partners providing unique solutions around the world. Designed to provide brands with capabilities to engage audiences during pivotal moments across cultures, Stagwell's Affiliate Network spans a host of capabilities including e-commerce, scaled content and media.

This partnership comes on the heels of Talon's rapid expansion in the U.S. market. Talon formed a strategic partnership with The Buntin Group to create a new entity named Talon-Buntin America that delivers scale, agility, and expanded capabilities for local and regional brands. In addition, Talon unveiled a new connected video offering , which unifies OTT and digital OOH (DOOH) advertising through a new partnership with MadHive. Earlier this year, Talon formed a North American partnership with Hivestack that makes OOH buying as frictionless as possible with self-serve access for advertisers.

