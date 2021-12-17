U.S. DOT Secretary Pete Buttigieg to Discuss Future of Transportation at CES

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® announced U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg will deliver remarks on the future of transportation at the upcoming CES® 2022, the world's most influential tech event. Secretary Buttigieg is scheduled to speak on Thursday, Jan. 6 at 3 PM in Las Vegas.

"We are thrilled to welcome Secretary Buttigieg to CES," said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA. "We look forward to discussing how innovation and technology will help create a safer, more environmentally friendly and accessible transportation future."

Buttigieg was confirmed by the U.S. Senate as Secretary of Transportation in February 2021 and previously served two terms as mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

The automotive sector is tracking record growth at CES with over 200 companies from the transportation and vehicle technology industry represented, including BMW, Daimler AG, Fisker, Hyundai Motor Company, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, Stellantis, Waymo and more. Additionally, General Motors will share its vision for mass adoption of electric vehicles and the Indy Autonomous Challenge, a first-of-its-kind autonomous passing race, will take place at CES.

Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2022 will convene the tech industry in person and digitally, Jan. 5-8, 2022, with Media Days taking place Jan. 3-4, 2022. Global audiences will have access to major brands and startups, as well as the world's most-influential leaders and industry advocates. For 55 years, CES has been the global stage for innovation, and CES 2022 will provide an opportunity for companies from around the world, both large and small, to launch products, build brands and form partnerships. Visit CES.tech for all CES 2022 updates, including health protocols, registration details and the media page for all press resources.

