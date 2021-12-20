ATA Freight Forecast Shows Freight Recovering from Pandemic-Induced Dip After 2020 Decline, Freight Expected to Grow by 7.4% in 2021

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Trucking Associations released its annual look at the future of the freight economy – U.S. Freight Transportation Forecast 2021 to 2032 – showing a strong rebound and continued growth for freight demand this year and into the future.

American Trucking Associations is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. Through a federation of 50 affiliated state trucking associations and industry-related conferences and councils, ATA is the voice of the industry America depends on most to move our nation's freight.Trucking Moves America Forward. (PRNewsFoto/American Trucking Associations)

"With a focus on the supply chain this year, it is key we understand that among the many stressors on the system, the simple growth in freight demand and the economy is a significant factor," said ATA Chief Economist Bob Costello. "After falling 6.8% in 2020, freight volumes are set to surge 7.4% this year – and we will see continued growth in freight demand across all modes for the foreseeable future."

Some key findings of this year's Forecast:

Total freight tonnage will grow from an estimated 15.1 billion tons in 2021 to 19.3 billion tons in 2032 – a 28% increase.

While truck's share of the freight tonnage will slowly decline from 72.2% in 2021 to 71% in 2032 – overall volumes will grow across all segments of the industry: truckload, less-than-truckload and private carrier. Truck tonnage should grow from 10.23 billion tons this year to 13.7 billion tons in 2023.

The total revenue derived from primary freight shipments in the U.S. will increase from an estimated $1.083 trillion in 2021 to $1.627 trillion in 2032.

"Trucking is continuously looking forward, and Freight Forecast is a tremendous tool for industry leaders and policymakers to see what the future holds for the transportation sector," said ATA President and CEO Chris Spear. "Forecast is an indispensable resource for anyone interested in understanding not just the trucking industry, but the entire freight economy."

U.S. Freight Transportation Forecast 2021 to 2032 is available for purchase at www.atabusinesssolutions.com.

American Trucking Associations is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. Through a federation of 50 affiliated state trucking associations and industry-related conferences and councils, ATA is the voice of the industry America depends on most to move our nation's freight. Follow ATA on Twitter or on Facebook. Trucking Moves America Forward

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Trucking Associations