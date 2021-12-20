Elite DNA Therapy Services acquires Impact Behavioral Health in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elite DNA Therapy Services has acquired Impact Behavioral Health in Tallahassee, allowing the mental health services provider to gain a wider reach across the state into North Florida and the Panhandle area.

Impact-EDNA logo

Impact Behavioral Health has been supporting children and adults with mental illness since 1988. By joining Elite DNA Therapy Services, both organizations will be able to expand services and continue to develop comprehensive treatment programs and resources.

Impact Behavioral Health will continue providing high quality care, comprehensive therapy services and clinical support with the goal of creating long-term independence for patients. Both organizations believe in making high-quality mental health services convenient and affordable for anyone who needs it.

"We believe in making mental health care accessible for everyone and partnering with Impact Behavioral Health helps us to grow services in the northern part of the state. Impact's providers bring their valuable skills and a strong connection to the Tallahassee community to our team," said Elite DNA Therapy Services Founder and CEO Elizabeth Dosoretz.

The Impact Behavioral Health office remains at the same location, 1965 Capital Cir NE, Ste 102, and can be reached at 850-671-4600. Impact Behavioral Health offers psychiatry and psychotherapy services to children, adolescents, and adults. Common conditions treated include depression, anxiety disorder, autism disorder, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder and postpartum depression. To learn more about the Tallahassee team, visit: elitedna.us/tallahassee.

With the addition of Tallahassee, Elite DNA Therapy Services has about 20 offices across the state with more to open soon. Offices opened recently in Oviedo and Orange Park.

"This is a significant step in providing mental health services in North Florida," said Philip Cirrone, M.S, Chief Operating Officer for Elite DNA Therapy Services. "By tapping into already existing quality care, we can quickly build additional resources to better serve the area."

Founded in 2013, Elite DNA Therapy Services also has offices in Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Lehigh Acres, Loxahatchee, Naples, Port Charlotte, Jacksonville, Brandon, Brooksville, Venice, Wesley Chapel, Tampa, and Weston. Virtual care services are also available.

Elite DNA provides psychiatry and psychotherapy services as well as Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation treatment for major depression. For more information about Elite DNA Therapy Services, visit the website at EliteDNA.us or call 239-223-2751.

