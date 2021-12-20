Mattamy Homes Caps Off Historic Year Of Land Acquisition with Las Ventanas Purchase

String of important land acquisitions in 2021 further positions Mattamy for success in the Phoenix market

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Mattamy Homes, North America's largest privately owned homebuilder, is pleased to announce that it has closed on another major land purchase in the Phoenix, AZ area, marking the company's 7th significant acquisition in 2021. The company's latest purchase is for a 145-acre property in Goodyear, AZ, known as Las Ventanas, in a deal worth $20.45 million and approved for 412 home sites. The deal closed on November 30, 2021.

"Our Phoenix team is looking forward to bringing new, Mattamy-signature designs to Las Ventanas," says Don Barrineau, President of Mattamy's Phoenix Division. "Based on its extremely favorable combination of value, range of product options and convenient location, we expect the community will be highly appealing to a diverse demographic including families, mature downsizers and outdoor enthusiasts."

Mattamy will introduce newly developed floorplans at Las Ventanas, consisting of 40'-, 45'- and 50'-wide single-family homes. Larger homesites include plans for RV garages. The community will be located at the southeast corner of Perryville Rd. and Yuma Rd. in Goodyear, AZ, a location that provides excellent access to major freeways including I-10 and Loop 303, connecting residents to major employment centers, conveniences and recreation. Top-ranked charter schools are available in the area.

A 5-acre park will be centrally located within Las Ventanas, featuring turf areas, play structures, shaded seating, barbeque grills and picnic areas. A community pool is also anticipated. Las Ventanas is expected to open for sale in mid-2023.

Mattamy's Las Ventanas purchase caps an historic year of acquisitions for the company's Phoenix Division, with $102.6 million and 1,926 lots positioning the organization for years of industry leadership and dedication to the market. In addition to Las Ventanas, Mattamy closed on the following properties in 2021:

Tierra Vistoso – Surprise (178 lots, $6.7 million )

Empire Pointe – Queen Creek (532 lots, $33 million )

San Tan Heights – San Tan Valley (324 lots, $20.3 million )

Sereno Phase 2 – Peoria (133 lots, $5.8 million )

Aria Ranch – Surprise (139 lots, $5.4 million )

Miravida (aka Bonita Ranch ) – Surprise (208 lots, $11 million )

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with 40-plus years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of home ownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets – Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida – and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

