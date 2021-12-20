SPM Group adds industry-leading health content agency GLC to its fully integrated services offering

CHICAGO, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Closing out the highest revenue year in its 30+ year history, Chicago-headquartered SPM Group deepens its content development and marketing resources with the addition of health content leader GLC. Putting client goals at the forefront of its strategy, SPM Group has created a fully integrated, "through the funnel" set of capabilities including, branding, custom research and proprietary insight studies, creative concepting and execution, omnichannel media planning and buying, digital strategy and web experience, SEO and performance marketing, and now, full written and digital content strategy and development from GLC.

John Cimba, President-- GLC

Based in Chicago, GLC has led the development of healthcare content for over 30 years, with a major focus on healthcare systems and health-related associations. GLC's national client base includes some of the most well-known and respected names in the industry, such as United Healthcare, Shriners Hospitals for Children, Rush, National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Children's Wisconsin, the Muscular Dystrophy Association and Hackensack Meridian Health to name a few. For SPM Group, the addition of GLC's content expertise allows for clients to now have full access to over 50 experts in content strategy, creation, and marketing. From blog writing to social media, to printed and digital magazines, annual reports, and website content, the team can plug into existing client relationships and be a closely integrated partner at the table from initial strategy to execution.

"Creating the best experience possible for health consumers to connect with our clients' brands is what we are all about," said Amanda Seaford, SPM Group CEO. "GLC's content expertise is a perfect complement to the work we do across all of our agencies. From deepening engagement on the launch of a new brand, to providing additional information and resources to consumers seeking specific health treatment options, and, of course, expanding our client's digital touchpoints in ever-expanding ways and channels—adding GLC to our offering continues our drive to purposefully deliver agency services that our clients need and want."

John Cimba, President of GLC, said, "GLC and SPM have been known names in healthcare marketing for decades. Now, together with all of SPM Group, we are excited to amplify the power of content marketing with the strength of our digital content experts and SPM's ability to enhance our stories with pictures, sound and motion. It's an exciting time to be at the forefront of health marketing and offer clients exactly what they have been wanting. We're thrilled to join the team and look forward to creating best-in-class content marketing programs for our clients and theirs."

SPM Group clients include many of the top healthcare organizations across the U.S., including The University of Kansas Health System, Emory Healthcare, University of Iowa Health Care, Nebraska Medicine, Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin, Memorial Hermann, Virtua Health, Rush, Valley Health System, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, and many others. It also includes leading behavioral health clients Amatus Health, San Antonio Recovery Center, Stonewater Adolescent Recovery Center, and Sante Center for Healing. Recent expansion into senior living and care and dental services includes clients such as Northfield & Southfield Senior Living, Access Endodontics, and Columbia Smiles.

"The transformation of SPM Group into a full-service health and wellness agency has resulted in significant new customer acquisitions in 2021, and strong cross-sell activity across the SPM Group client base," said Craig Enenstein, CEO of Corridor Capital, providing investment backing across SPM Group. "SPM Group is one of the leading marketing consultancies offering fully integrated health and wellness solutions, and we are honored to support and partner with the entire management team on their journey."

GLC is the third new agency addition to SPM Group and the second in 2021 alone. The addition of GLC continues a purposeful expansion of integrated marketing agency talent and capabilities with a singular focus on supporting the health, healthcare, and wellness industry. To learn more about this new partnership, contact Bill Tourlas, Chief Growth Officer, SPM Group at tourlas@spmmarketing.com.

About SPM Group

SPM Group is anchored by integrated marketing and communications firm SPM, Centretek, and Dreamscape Marketing. Founded in 1983 and partnering with more than 400 organizations in 40+ states, SPM Group helps organizations establish meaningful brand strategies that deliver measurable results and creates digital experiences that connect with consumers and drive strong results and ROI. Client expertise includes academic medical centers, numerous teaching hospitals, large health systems in both rural and urban markets, academic institutions, health organizations, behavioral health & addiction recovery, senior care, and dental and technology companies. SPM Group is also one of the most awarded health and wellness creative agencies and was recognized as a great place to work in healthcare by Modern Healthcare and Becker's Hospital Review.

Learn more about SPM Group agencies SPM www.spmmarketing.com, Centretek www.Centretek.com, Dreamscape www.dreamscapemarketing.com, and GLC www.glcdelivers.com.

About GLC

GLC is a Chicago-based, full-service content marketing agency that connects brands to their audiences. GLC combines content marketing strategy with award-winning design and multi–channel distribution to drive measurable business results for clients. GLC's content programs deepen engagement and consumer/professional connections across both online and offline experiences. For over 30 years, GLC has brought a strong strategy and executional focus to healthcare content with fresh and innovative ideas and evolutions that leverage today's multi-platform digital ecosystem. More than 50 healthcare organizations and associations across the country depend on GLC to develop best-in-class marketing programs. Learn more about GLC at www.glcdelivers.com.

About Corridor Capital

Corridor Capital, LLC is a Los Angeles-based private equity firm that provides capital, operational support, and strategic guidance to lower middle-market business services companies in North America. Corridor manages committed funds on behalf of a diverse investor base, many of whom bring a deep understanding of and valuable relationships in the industries in which we invest. Corridor seeks to leverage its dedicated, experienced team of operating professionals and extensive network of executives, advisors, and investors to actively engage with and support its management partners to create sustainable and scalable infrastructure and to grow its portfolio companies. Learn more about Corridor Capital at www.corridorcapital.com.

