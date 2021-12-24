Laekna Presents Vision and Strategy at NewYorkBIO/NYSE Emerging Company Showcase

SHANGHAI and WARREN, N.J., Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Laekna was invited by NewYorkBIO and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) to present, as an emerging biotech company at the "Emerging Company Showcase" that was held earlier this month in New York.

Dr. Guy Rosenthal, Vice President, Head of Corporate and Business Development of Laekna represented the company and spoke about how Laekna's pipeline sets the company apart in the fields of cancer and liver disease drug development.

In addition, Dr. Rosenthal discussed with attendees representing the broader industry, which includes healthcare, biotech, pharmaceutical and institutional investors, about the current state of affairs of the biopharmaceutical industry. He related to his audience how companies like Laekna are working tirelessly to advance their pipeline on the road towards commercialization.

"In times like these, we see capital markets going back to the fundamentals. Companies' valuations are going to be derived more based on the quality and readout of their clinical data. Therefore, we are excited at Laekna to develop several clinical oncology programs in advanced stages and we are encouraged by what we see".

As the leading advocate for the life science industry in New York of USA, NewYorkBIO brings together nearly 300 of New York's bioscience companies, universities, research institutions, and others dedicated to advancing life science research and commercialization. For the past three years, NewYorkBIO and NYSE have partnered to bring together New York's financial community with emerging biotech companies developing novel therapeutics to revolutionize patient care.

About Laekna Therapeutics

Founded in December 2016, Laekna Therapeutics is an innovative emerging biopharmaceutical company, focused on developing ground-breaking therapeutics to treat cancer and liver diseases.

Laekna Therapeutics is adopting a two-pronged strategy in new drug development. First, it continues to enrich its portfolio by introducing new drug candidates with the clinical Proof of Concept. The company has obtained the exclusive global rights of four new drug candidates from Novartis. In addition, the company' has established internal discovery platforms for cancer and liver diseases, and will soon have self-developed candidates entering clinical stages.

Laekna has established a team of top global pharmaceutical talents and acquired key technologies. Its leadership team has over 20 years of experience in new drug discovery and development in the US and China, with an exceptional track record in R&D, new drug approvals and commercialization. In order to benefit patients, Laekna is committed to a science-based, innovation-driven approach to creating a global leading product pipeline and developing first-in-class and best-in-class innovative drugs.

