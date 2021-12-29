GrowPods Can Help Eliminate Pesticides in Food

Most people don't know that know that even organic-certified produce often contains pesticides

CORONA, Calif., Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Container Technologies, Inc (Ticker: ACTX), said that GrowPods can help eliminate pesticides that are commonly found in many food products – including organic foods.

Most people want the cleanest produce possible, and many opt for food labeled "organic." However, most consumers don't realize that the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) allows many dangerous substances in organic farming.

For instance, spinosad, pyrethrin and azadirachtin are toxic pesticides that can be very harmful to humans, but are approved in organic farming. And in some cases, farmers must spray greater volumes of these "natural" pesticides because they aren't as effective as their non-organic counterparts.

As a result, organic produce isn't always as clean as you may think. According to NPR, up to 20 percent of organic lettuce contains pesticide residue.

Some of these approved "natural" pesticides can be quite toxic. Spinosad, manufactured by Dow Chemical, warns on its label that handlers of the substance must wear personal protective equipment (PPE) and that it should not be applied "in a way that will contact workers or other persons, either directly or through drift." Yet this product is approved to be sprayed on our food.

To make matters worse, one study found that organic produce is more likely to play host to pathogens, such as E. coli and Salmonella, often because it's grown with "organic" fertilizers like manure.

GrowPods are portable self-contained indoor farms that can be located virtually anywhere and offer farmers a way to grow fruits, vegetables and herbs that and free of pesticides, harmful chemicals and pathogen contamination.

GrowPods allow growers to easily and affordably grow produce that is ultra clean, nutritious, and is better than organic.

