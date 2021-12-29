The Successful Launch of NASA's James Webb Space Telescope Marks the 1,002nd Satellite Powered by SolAero Technologies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SolAero Technologies Corp. (SolAero), a leading provider of high efficiency solar cells, solar panels, and composite structural products for satellite and aerospace applications, celebrated the launch of NASA's James Webb Space Telescope (Webb), marking the milestone of powering 1,002 satellites in orbit. SolAero supplied the high-efficiency triple-junction solar cells to Northrop Grumman for integration into solar panels and solar arrays to power Webb.

Since its founding in 1998, SolAero has helped to revolutionize the space industry through the advancement of satellite solar power technology. In just its first three years, SolAero was instrumental in the displacement of silicon solar cells as the primary source of satellite power after they had been in continuous use since 1958. SolAero subsequently released new satellite power technology every 18-24 months for the next two decades, driving technological innovations that have transformed how we live. Today, SolAero's Triple-Junction (ZTJ), 4-Junction (Z4J), and 5-Junction (IMM) portfolio of solar cell products is the mostly widely used in the world, and its high-volume panel manufacturing capabilities are enabling many of the industry's largest satellite programs while meeting the exacting specifications of the world's most demanding missions.

Whether enabling national defense, studying the Earth, the Sun and the solar system, or powering telecommunications around the globe, SolAero continues to be the supplier of choice in a constantly evolving global space industry.

Over Two Decades of Partnership

SolAero would like to thank its many suppliers and customers for their partnership and commitment over the last 23 years. SolAero's success is made possible by these colleagues, collaborators, advocates, friends, and sometimes even challengers. This community, bound together by a commitment to mission success, is the constant source of motivation for SolAero.

"It's an honor to celebrate this milestone with all SolAero employees, past and present, who have contributed to a legacy of outstanding achievement," said Brad Clevenger, SolAero's President & CEO. "We sincerely thank our many partners around the globe, and we look forward to the challenges and accomplishments that the next 1,000 satellites will bring to SolAero and the space industry."

SolAero Technologies is a leading provider of satellite solar power solutions and precision aerospace structures to the global space markets, encompassing a wide array of applications including civil space exploration, science and earth observation, defense intelligence and communication, and commercial telecommunications industries. The business was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA. For more information about SolAero, visit https://solaerotech.com.

