Lower Named Top Refinance Lender

Lower , the multi-channel fintech aimed at helping consumers build wealth through homeownership, was named the top refinance lender for 2022 by Bankrate, an authority in personal finance since 1976.

They were chosen based on affordability, including APR (which encompasses fees and interest rate) and diversity of loan products, as well as convenience and speed in terms of approvals and closings. Lower was also evaluated on the borrower's experience, focusing on the application process and access to customer service.

While Lower is primarily a purchase lender, the fintech is focused on unlocking wealth for consumers and will be there for them, whether they're buying or refinancing a home.

"It's quite a feat to be named the top refinance lender at a time when refinance has been so popular with consumers. So many lenders have been laser focused on this portion of their business, so to know we've done it the best is a great accomplishment," said co-founder and CEO Dan Snyder. "No matter if you're buying or refinancing, our team is here to help you with one of your largest life transactions."

Bankrate awarded the distinction to Lower because of their many options to refinance

including rate-and-term (lower mortgage rate and/or faster payoff), cash-out and streamline (no appraisal) refinancing. Borrowers who already have a loan through Lower qualify for the "Free Refi For Life" program, which means they won't be charged an application or lender fee on a future refinance. Lower also offers HELOCs and second mortgages.

"Whether it's to unlock a better rate or term, unlock the equity in your home, or even consolidate your debt, we're going to help make the process simple so you can accomplish your financial goals faster," said SVP of Refinance, RJ Lindenmuth.

In addition to their purchase and refinance products, Lower offers everything a consumer needs for their home buying journey from a savings account to build a down payment, a real estate referral network, and insurance for their home.

About Lower

Lower's multi-channel fintech platform helps consumers build wealth through homeownership, no matter where they are in their life's journey. Our products for mortgage, banking, insurance, and real estate provide customers with an intuitive ecosystem to simplify their homeownership goals, whether it's their first home or their last. Lower is a national and local best place to work, and the naming rights partner of Lower.com Field, home of the Columbus Crew.

