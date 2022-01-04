RentPath promotes accomplished Rentals.com leader, Nishant Phadnis, to drive continued innovation as Chief Product Officer

Former General Manager of Rentals.com, Nishant Phadnis will lead product development of RentPath's multifamily marketing solutions and oversee renter experience across rent.com, Apartmentguide and Rentals.com.

ATLANTA, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RentPath (www.rentpath.com), a Redfin company, and leading marketing technology and services platform for the rental industry, announced the appointment of Nishant Phadnis as Chief Product Officer. Phadnis steps into the role with ten years as an accomplished leader at RentPath as former General Manager of Rentals.com.

RentPath Logo

As CPO, Phadnis will lead product development and oversee the renter experience for rent.com, Apartment Guide, and Rentals.com. He will also lead the continued innovation of RentPath's data-driven marketing solutions for multifamily owners and operators.

"We are thrilled to have Nishant step into this role, bringing his experience as a dynamic and driven leader on the Rentals.com team and an intellectual curiosity that pushes us to continually innovate," said Jon Ziglar, RentPath CEO. "With Nishant at the helm, we're excited to amplify our mission to deliver data-driven solutions that help property managers fill vacancies and renters to find a place to call home."

Since joining RentPath in 2012, Phadnis has contributed to the company's extensive growth and served in various influential roles including Chief of Staff to the CEO, Director of Strategy and Corporate Development, and Finance Manager. During his time as GM of Rentals.com, he successfully led a cross-functional team across product development, marketing, sales, operations, and finance, greatly expanding the capabilities of the Rentals.com platform to include screening, online applications and rental payments.

"I am extremely excited to build on the momentum that RentPath has achieved over its long heritage of being the preferred destination for both renters and property managers, now leading this new evolution of the business," said Phadnis of his new role. "Having been with RentPath for nearly a decade, I have seen first-hand the challenges both sides of this marketplace have, and the endless opportunity for technology to solve and remove friction across the journey of finding or listing a rental home."

Prior to RentPath, Phadnis also spent five years at GE, where he held management positions within business development (M&A) and finance. During his tenure, he evaluated the state of readiness for mergers and acquisitions around resource planning, data collection, strategy and risk. Additionally, he led on-site integrations for several companies with a total enterprise value of $11 billion, both domestic and international.

Phadnis is a graduate of GE's Financial Management Leadership Program, and also graduated with Magna Cum Laude honors from the University at Albany where he received his degree in Accounting and Business Management.

About RentPath

RentPath is the only marketing and automation platform that engages prospective residents through the entire renter journey, maximizing leads and occupancies with unparalleled ROI. Through its broad network of rental listing sites including rent.com, ApartmentGuide.com and Rentals.com, RentPath connects property owners and managers with over 10 million high-intent, in-market renters per month. In addition, the RentPath platform powers a full suite of best-in-class digital marketing solutions across search advertising, social media, email marketing, web chat, resident communication, reputation management and more. RentPath's holistic solutions simplify the rental search experience for renters while driving occupancies and efficiencies for property managers and owners. RentPath is a Redfin Company.

