Groundworks Announces Move into Nebraska

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Groundworks®, the nation's leading foundation and water management solutions company, announced that it will launch the Groundworks brand with its first customer-facing location in Omaha, Nebraska. Since 2016, Groundworks has been disrupting an industry, building the country's first national foundation solutions company through a combination of acquiring industry-leading local brands and opening new locations across the country. This new location marks the first time the company will go to market as Groundworks.

Groundworks acquires CLS Foundation Repair and Waterproofing in Omaha.

To lead local operations of its new location, the company also announced it has acquired local experts, CLS Foundation Repair and Waterproofing. With over 30 years of experience in the industry, CLS will be rebranded as Groundworks, and offer homeowners in Nebraska proven residential foundation and water management solutions, delivered with superior customer service, national warranties, and trusted local support.

"We always planned to be a national customer-facing brand, but we needed time to mature as an organization and to find the right opportunity. After five years of building our team and investing on our business, we knew the time was now, and there was no better market opportunity than Omaha," said Matt Malone, Founder and CEO of Groundworks. "We will plant our flag in the heart of the U.S., in a market that demands a true expert in foundation repair and waterproofing services. Together, with the hard working men and women at CLS, we will aggressively develop the business, offer high-paying careers, and deliver exceptional service to our customers."

In addition to large capital investments that will expand operations in Nebraska, Groundworks will offer employees enhanced training, a 401K plan, profit-sharing programs, and significant career growth opportunities.

"The partnership with Groundworks combines the local talent and pride of CLS with all the national benefits and resources Groundworks brings to the table. This unmatched combination will give our customers and our employees the best of both worlds," said Dave Geise, Founder of CLS Foundation Repair and Waterproofing. "We are especially excited for our employees who will now have real career development and financial growth opportunities with the company. At CLS we are proud of our legacy in Omaha and look forward to winning our future with Groundworks."

The new Groundworks location will be based in Omaha and serve customers in the Greater Omaha-Council Bluffs and Lincoln metro areas.

Groundworks®, headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, is the nation's leading and fastest-growing foundation and water management solutions company. Groundworks Companies provide residential foundation and water management solutions including, foundation repair, basement waterproofing, crawl space repair and encapsulation, plumbing, gutters installation, and concrete lifting services. Since inception, our combined brands have helped nearly 1.5 million homeowners protect and repair their most valuable asset, their home. Groundworks operates over 45 offices and has been named numerous times to the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies, Qualified Remodeler Top 500, BBB integrity award, and Best Places to Work.

