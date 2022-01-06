Built In Honors Curebase in Its Esteemed 2022 Best Places to Work Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Built In today announced that Curebase was honored in its 2022 Best Places to Work Awards. Specifically, Curebase earned a place on Top 100 Best Remote-First Companies to Work for in 2022. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in the eight largest tech markets across the U.S.

Curebase is a provider of decentralized clinical research software and services, with the goal of powering research where any patient, can be part of clinical trials at home and with their preferred doctor. The platform enables helps to accelerate enrollment and enable novel study designs with diverse populations. Curebase operates as a complete eClinical software platform and virtual research site with features including digital recruitment, ePRO, eCOA, telemedicine, eConsent, eSource, and more (PRNewsfoto/Curebase)

"I am proud of the culture of trust and collaboration we have built at Curebase," says Tom Lemberg, founder and CEO of Curebase. "As a remote-first, mission-driven company, we are always striving to ensure voices across the company are heard to help us achieve our goal of putting patients first in clinical research. This recognition is truly a testament to our amazing team and their mission-driven commitment to improve healthcare."

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits and companywide programming. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

"It is my honor to extend congratulations to the 2022 Best Places to Work winners," says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. "This year saw a record number of entrants — and the past two years fundamentally changed what tech professionals want from work. These honorees have risen to the challenge, evolving to deliver employee experiences that provide the meaning and purpose today's tech professionals seek."

ABOUT BUILT IN

Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, more than three million of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, develop their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 1,800 innovative companies of all sizes, ranging from startups to the Fortune 100. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals, locally, nationally or remotely. www.builtin.com

ABOUT BUILT IN'S BEST PLACES TO WORK

Built In's esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fourth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Small Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 50 Companies with the Best Benefits and 50 Best Paying Companies, 100 Best Large Companies to Work For, and 50 Best Remote-First Places to Work.

ABOUT CUREBASE

Curebase is reinventing decentralized clinical trials to help the vast majority of potential patients that currently cannot access clinical research. Our vision is that any patient, no matter where they are located, should be able to participate in clinical trials at home and with their own doctors. This is made possible through a unique suite of tools Curebase's has designed to engage patients in clinical trials across all settings, be it at home, at their local clinic, or other places in their community. You can learn more about Curebase and our next stage of growth in Crunchbase , Fierce Biotech , and MedCity News !

