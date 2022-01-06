Lady Black Tie To Open New Retail Store in Hudson, Massachusetts

Hudson, Mass., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Online fashion powerhouse Lady Black Tie (www.ladyblacktie.com) will be taking sales to the streets this month with the opening of the brand's brick-and mortar showroom in Hudson, MA. The opening will take place on Saturday, January 8, 2022.

Although the brand was born from humble beginnings just over 3 years ago, the name Lady Black Tie is now hailed across the international fashion world for its unique and high quality dresses and gowns. Many of the dresses and gowns have been worn to various events such as the red carpet, the Miss USA pageant, the Bachelor, weddings, proms, homecoming, etc., making it the ultimate dress and gown source worldwide for women of all ages.

The company's owner, Marissa Tilley, built the brand out of her passion for formal dresses and her constant and fearless risk-taking. This combination has taken Lady Black Tie's newest venture to becoming a quickly growing e-commerce brand, shipping out over 6,000 dresses per month during peak seasons.

The new location will offer all that the Lady Black Tie customer wants, needs and is made of. Tilley adds, "Our customer is confident, has a bold sense of fashion and wants to shine at her next event. She will leave our store feeling like she walked off the cover of a magazine."

The Grand Opening of the store will be from 10am-5pm on Saturday, Jan 8, 2022 at 43 Broad Street, A200, Hudson, MA 01749.

Contact:

Lady Black Tie

Email: info@ladyblacktie.com

