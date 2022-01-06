Rakuten Medical to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 10th, 2022

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rakuten Medical, Inc. (RMI), a global biotechnology company developing precision-targeted cancer therapies based on its proprietary, anti-cancer treatment platform, Illuminox™, will present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference being held virtually January 10-13, 2022.

Company logo red on white (PRNewsfoto/Rakuten Medical, Inc.)

Rakuten Medical's Vice Chairman and CEO, Mickey Mikitani, is scheduled to present virtually at approximately 10:30am PST, Monday, January 10. A live audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed by following this link. Following the completion of the presentation, a full audio recording will be available in the News section of the Rakuten Medical, Inc website at https://rakuten-med.com/us/.

About Rakuten Medical, Inc.

Rakuten Medical, Inc. is a global biotechnology company developing and commercializing precision, cell-targeting investigational therapies on its IlluminoxTM platform, which, in pre-clinical studies have been shown to induce rapid and selective cell killing and tumor necrosis. Outside of Japan, Illuminox therapies have not yet been approved as safe or effective by any regulatory authority. The company's first drug developed on the Illuminox platform, ASP-1929, has received approval from the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare, and is currently the subject of a global phase 3 clinical trial for recurrent head and neck cancer. Rakuten Medical is committed to its mission to conquer cancer and aims to realize a society where cancer patients can lead fulfilling lives. The company has 6 locations in 5 countries, including the United States, where it is headquartered, Japan, the Netherlands, Taiwan, and Switzerland. For more information, visit www.rakuten-med.com.

