Burns & Levinson Partner Scott Moskol Named President of the Northeast Turnaround Management Association

BOSTON, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Burns & Levinson partner Scott Moskol has been named President of the Turnaround Management Association (TMA), Northeast Chapter effective January 1. Moskol, who previously served as President-Elect of the organization, will lead the organization's mission to help businesses that are navigating critical turning points and transitions get to the next level.

Scott Moskol, co-chair of the Financial Restructuring & Distressed Transactions Group at Burns & Levinson, has been named President of the Turnaround Management Association, Northeast Chapter effective January 1.

Moskol is co-chair of the Financial Restructuring & Distressed Transactions Group at Burns & Levinson, where he counsels clients across the country on restructurings, workouts, bankruptcies, receiverships, and other insolvency-related matters. He has deep experience in the purchase and sale of distressed assets, companies and loan portfolios. He also represents clients in financings and lending transactions.

Moskol also co-chairs the firm's Cannabis Business & Law Advisory Group, which helps clients navigate the complex legal and business framework that surrounds the rapidly growing cannabis industry in the United States. His national client base includes investors, lenders, and operators of cultivation and dispensary facilities who seek out his advice for capital raises, structuring investments, acquisitions, and general business issues. Moskol, who was named a "Cannabis Trailblazer" in 2018 by The National Law Journal, is considered one of the leading lawyers in the cannabis industry.

In addition to his TMA role, Moskol is a member of the Board of Directors of Elevate Northeast. Moskol received his J.D. from Emory University School of Law and his A.B from Brown University.

About the Turnaround Management Association

The Turnaround Management Association (TMA) is the most professionally diverse organization in the corporate restructuring, renewal, and corporate health space. Established in 1988, TMA has almost 10,000 members in 54 chapters worldwide, including 34 North American chapters. Members include turnaround practitioners, attorneys, accountants, advisors, liquidators, consultants, as well as academic, government employees, and members of the judiciary.

About Burns & Levinson LLP

At Burns & Levinson, we provide high-level, client-centric and results-oriented legal services to our regional, national and international clients. We are a full-service law firm with 125 lawyers in Boston, Providence and London. Our areas of expertise include: business/finance, business litigation, divorce/family law, venture capital/emerging companies, employment, estate planning, government investigations, intellectual property, M&A/private equity, probate/trust litigation, and real estate. We partner with our clients to solve their business and personal legal issues in a collaborative, creative and cost-effective way. For more information, visit Burns & Levinson at www.burnslev.com.

