Huobi Primelist to List LOVE, Backing DEESSE's Vision for 'Enjoy to Earn' Gameplay

LONDON, Jan. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Huobi Global, one of the world's leading digital asset exchanges, today announced its tenth Primelist event, offering its users exclusive access to the GameFi project Deesse and its token LOVE upon listing on Huobi Global. Deesse is a blockchain enabled, idle Role-Playing Game (RPG) or Card Placement Game (CPG) that allows players to earn tokens and NFTs during gameplay. Huobi Global users can qualify for an allocation by locking in assets (HT or USDT) and trading on the platform for tickets.

The draw of GameFi today is its 'Play to Earn' concept. Players can not only level up and battle in games, but can also sell their collected tokens, equipment, and other NFT assets on marketplaces to obtain a source of income. However, these games lack the emotional resonance that many users look for. To address the issue, Deesse encourages a 'Enjoy to Earn' model, through which in-game NFT tokens and equipment can be upgraded to enhance their rarity and become sources of new content for players in the virtual world. LOVE's listing reflects Huobi's confidence in DEESSE's team of developers and its future growth potential.

The tenth Primelist event will feature a new model for participants to win access to new token listings. Starting 16:00 (HKT time) on Jan 12, users will be eligible for an allocation at the opening price if they lock in and trade assets for allotted tickets during the event period (11:00 Jan 8 - 16:00 Jan 12, HKT time.) Other users not participating in Primelist can also purchase LOVE tokens on Huobi Global after the listing. For more details, click here .

Risk Reminder: Trading digital assets and digital asset derivatives comes with high risks due to significant price fluctuations. Please fully understand all of the risks and make prudent decisions before trading. Please read our detailed risk reminders at https://www.huobi.com/support/en-us/detail/360000188081.

