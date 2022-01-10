InventHelp Inventor Develops Locking Wheel for Shopping Carts (HLW-2365)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was a partner in a small chain of grocery stores and worked in the industry for years," said an inventor from Southwest Ranches, Fla. "On many occasions, I've had to replace stolen shopping carts and wanted a way to eliminate this expense."

He developed I WHEEL to protect against theft or loss of shopping carts at retail stores. As such, it prevents movement of the cart beyond a preset area. Therefore, it saves time, effort and expense, which affords peace of mind and reduces frustration. Designed to operate automatically, it is also durable for years of effective service. In addition, retailers will appreciate how convenient, practical and affordably priced it is.

The original design was submitted to the Hollywood/Miami sales office of InventHelp. It is currently patent-pending and is available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-HLW-2365, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

