ACELYRIN Appoints Melanie Gloria as Chief Operating Officer

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ACELYRIN, INC., a biopharma company focused on providing patients life-changing new treatment options by identifying, acquiring, and accelerating development and commercialization of promising drug candidates, today announced the appointment of Melanie Gloria, BSN, as the company's chief operating officer (COO). In this role, Ms. Gloria will oversee business operations across the company.

A former oncology nurse, Ms. Gloria has two decades' experience in the biotechnology industry having led a variety of research and development (R&D) functions. She is an experienced people leader who has managed large, diverse teams that achieved global approvals for blockbuster and life-saving therapies at Abbott (NYSE:ABT), AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), and Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HZNP). Before joining ACELYRIN, she was senior vice president of development operations at Horizon.

"On behalf of the entire ACELYRIN leadership team, I am delighted to welcome Melanie as our chief operating officer. She joins us with a strong operational background and has led a variety of R&D functions in multiple therapeutic areas," said Shao-Lee Lin, M.D., Ph.D., co-founder and chief executive officer of ACELYRIN. "Her business operations, healthcare, and leadership experience will benefit ACELYRIN and our patients as we pursue our vision of bringing life-changing therapies to those with serious diseases."

"I am thrilled to join ACELYRIN and this team of passionate colleagues as we work together to change patients' lives with innovative drug therapies," said Ms. Gloria. "I look forward to working with Shao-Lee, our board, and leadership team to build our organization and drive growth for our company and our investors. In addition to business strategy and operations and R&D, I'm passionate about mentoring and supporting others to achieve their highest aspirations. The culture of 'Courageous Caring' at ACELYRIN offers the ideal environment for this style of leadership."

Ms. Gloria's leadership experience in business operations and clinical development spans multiple therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, immunology, inflammation, ophthalmology, oncology, virology, and women's health. Throughout her career at Abbott, AbbVie, and Horizon, she has enabled global approvals of therapies including HUMIRA®, Viekera Pak®, Mavyret®, Skyrizi®, Rinvoq®, TEPEZZA®, and ORILISSA®.

Ms. Gloria was named one of PharmaVOICE's 100 Most Inspiring People, received the Crain's Notable Women in Health Care award, and is a Healthcare Businesswomen's Association Luminary award recipient. She serves on the board of directors for Lake County Haven, an organization that empowers homeless women and their children to achieve permanent, independent living. She received a bachelor of science degree in nursing from the University of Illinois, Chicago.

About ACELYRIN

ACELYRIN, INC. is a biopharma company focused on providing patients life-changing new treatment options by identifying, acquiring, and accelerating development and commercialization of promising drug candidates and leveraging its expertise to rapidly advance these medicines to patients. For more information, please visit www.acelyrin.com.

