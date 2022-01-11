AOTMP® Announces Telecom, Mobility, and IT Management Industry Awards for Vendors

Finalists and winners to be recognized at AOTMP® Industry Solution Showcase Event

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The organizers at AOTMP® (www.aotmp.com) have announced the 2022 telecom, mobility & IT management industry awards for vendors. The AOTMP® Industry Awards recognize innovation and excellence in the telecom, mobility, and technology ecosystem among vendors and individuals who positively impact and elevate excellence for their organizations and their customers. Finalists and winners in twelve categories will be recognized in an awards ceremony at the global, live-online, AOTMP® Industry Solution Showcase on Thursday, July 28.

AOTMP logo (PRNewsfoto/AOTMP)

The awards categories are as follows:

Company Awards

Telecom Vendor of the Year

Mobility Vendor of the Year

IT Vendor of the Year

Hottest New Telecom Solution

Hottest New Mobility Solution

Hottest New IT Solution

Woman's Business Enterprise (WBE) Vendor of the Year

Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) Vendor of the Year

Start-up Vendor of the Year

Individual Awards

Consultant of the Year

Business Analyst of the Year

Customer Advocate of the Year

Nominations are currently open and can be submitted online. Nominations will close on April 4 with finalists announced on April 18. The awards are selected by a judging panel comprised of industry analysts, industry experts, and media partners and are based on criteria including:

Company impact

Solution innovation

Personal achievement

Timothy C. Colwell, AOTMP® Executive Vice President, says, 'AOTMP® Industry Awards celebrate vendors and vendor staff that lead the industry through innovation and positive customer results. It is a great honor to recognize the companies and people making a difference in the industry.'

Visit AOTMP® Industry Solutions Showcase for more information on the awards and other event details.

About AOTMP®

AOTMP®, the Association of Telecom, Mobility, and IT Management Professionals, is a professional organization for individuals and teams that support and advance a $4.3 trillion dollar global industry. AOTMP® delivers value to all members and non-members through training, certifications, events, publications, industry standards, memberships, recruiting, and personal branding. Learn more at www.aotmp.com

