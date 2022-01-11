BigSpeak Speakers Bureau Leads in Customer Loyalty

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BigSpeak Speakers Bureau is leading the speakers bureau industry in customer loyalty by earning a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 82 in 2021. Typically, on a scale of -100 to +100, NPS scores for business to business service firms range from 30 to 65, and in the speaker bureau industry, experts estimate the average NPS is 60 to 65. BigSpeak has been able to rise above other firms with superior attention to customer satisfaction.

BigSpeak earns a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 82 in 2021, Leads Rivals in Customer Loyalty

BigSpeak now joins the ranks of NPS "hall of fame" companies such as Nordstrom, Ritz-Carlton, Zappos, and Costco.

"When we first started tracking customer loyalty," said Ken Sterling, Executive Vice President of Big Speak, "we would score in the mid-60s or low-70s for NPS, which was pretty good. And we made it our mission to focus on customer satisfaction because that's the best way to keep clients happy and a wonderful way to get repeat and referral customers."

NPS was created by Bain & Company as a way to measure customer loyalty. Clients and customers are sent an anonymous survey in which they rate how likely they would recommend a company on a scale of 0-10, with 0 being the worst and 10 being the best. However, survey scores aren't averaged; the responses are weighted. Scores of 9-10 add to a company's loyalty, while scores of 0-6 detract, and scores of 7-8 add nothing. To earn customer loyalty, a company must receive many exceptional scores of 9-10 from its customer base and very few 0-6s. The NPS system then converts the scores on the scale of -100 to +100.

"If a client has an okay experience or we just meet expectations," said Ken Sterling, "no customer will recommend us. It's like one of our favorite business keynote speakers, Magic Johnson says, 'It's not enough in the marketplace today just to deliver. You've got to over-deliver to your clients and to your customer base."

To achieve these amazing results and up-level their service, BigSpeak has worked with customer satisfaction experts and consultants such as Robert Richman (co-creator of Zappos Insights), Tiffani Bova (author of GrowthIQ and Global Growth and Innovation Evangelist at Salesforce), Molly Bloom (top booked keynote speaker and best-selling author of Molly's Game), Omar Johnson (top booked keynote speaker and former VP of Marketing at Apple), and Mitch Lowe (co-founding executive of Netflix) to improve its customer loyalty. Now the company is scoring 15 points higher than industry norms, which average in the mid-60s.

"One of the secrets to our success in customer loyalty is learning from customer comments," said Ken Sterling. "On our surveys, we ask the ultimate question: If you didn't rate us at a 10, what would it take to give us a 10? We read and obsess over every comment and then we modify procedures to eliminate what was causing the challenge. It's a feel-good and effective way to improve and keep our clients coming back."

