Dr. Eric Lee Joins PointsBet As Vice President of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

DENVER, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PointsBet, a premier global online gaming operator, announced today the hiring of Dr. Eric Lee as Vice President of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI).

PointsBet welcomes Eric Lee

Lee will oversee all PointsBet's DEI-related efforts and initiatives, leading the organization's DEI Committee and executing a long-term strategic approach toward PointsBet becoming a more diverse and inclusive organization and workplace.

"We are absolutely delighted to have Eric's wealth of experience on board as we continue to strive toward a more diverse organization and workplace culture," said PointsBet Chief of People Rachelle Carpenter. "I have no doubt that his efforts will help push us forward as a brand and culture to ensure we offer the best employee experience and a strong sense of inclusion and belonging here at PointsBet. I look forward to Eric spearheading our DEI efforts and the positive ramifications it will bring to our teams and customers around the world."

Prior to PointsBet, Lee served as the Assistant Vice President of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion at Colorado College. He brings over 20 years of academic, corporate, and leadership experience in developing and executing high-impact diversity and inclusion, hiring and recruitment, and retention initiatives.

Lee also implemented the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion plan for Fortune 500 company TEKsystems and its 7,500 employees. His leadership development program was tailored to identify, retain, and promote top-performing people of color throughout the organization; this program model grew to become TEKsystems' talent pipeline for formal sales, executive, and operation leadership programs.

Lee has been an active community volunteer and board member for numerous non-profit organizations, including the Colorado Black Chamber of Commerce, the Colorado Black Construction Group, Visit Denver, Colorado Boxing Commission, and many more. He holds a doctorate in Education & Human Science from the University of Nebraska, a master's degree in Education from Wayne State College and a bachelor's degree in Social Sciences from Wayne State College.

About PointsBet

PointsBet is a corporate bookmaker listed on the Australian Stock Exchange with operations in Australia, the United States, Canada and Ireland. PointsBet has developed a scalable cloud-based wagering platform through which it offers its clients innovative sports and racing wagering products, advance deposit wagering on racing (ADW) and iGaming.

Media Contact

Patrick Eichner, Patrick.Eichner@pointsbet.com

Jeff Altstadter, Jeffrey.Altstadter@pointsbet.com

(PRNewsfoto/PointsBet)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PointsBet