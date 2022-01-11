Market intelligence firm Holon IQ has designated Everspring among the 200 most promising EdTech startups, out of more than 5,000 companies.

Holon IQ Names Everspring a Most Promising EdTech Startup for Online Learning Market intelligence firm Holon IQ has designated Everspring among the 200 most promising EdTech startups, out of more than 5,000 companies.

CHICAGO, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Everspring, a leading provider of education technology and services to universities seeking to build or expand their online capabilities, has been recognized in Holon IQ's 2021 North America EdTech 200, an annual list of the 200 most promising EdTech startups in North America. Everspring is featured in the Online Learning category of the list.

Holon IQ, a top education market intelligence firm, selected the 2021 North America EdTech 200 out of a total of more than 5,000 companies. Using their Global Intelligence Platform, which explores market trends and insights within the education industry, Holon IQ evaluated companies based on five dimensions:

Market: quality and attractiveness of the market in which the company competes Product: quality and uniqueness of the product or service, as well as its demonstrated impact Team: expertise and diversity of the team Capital: financial health of the company and its ability to secure sufficient resources Momentum: positive changes in the company's size, velocity and impact over time

"Everspring is delighted to be named one of Holon IQ's 2021 North America EdTech 200," said Jeff Conlon, CEO and co-founder of Everspring. "We work hard to differentiate ourselves in the EdTech space as a provider who works seamlessly, transparently and flexibly with universities to help them not just put courses and programs online, but to redesign and reimagine what the educational experience can be by taking full advantage of technology and design. This unique approach yields exceptional student outcomes, allows programs to scale quickly and garners positive recognition for our university partners."

Everspring offers a full range of services to help universities build, grow and run high-quality online programs. These services include market research and program design, marketing and lead generation, enrollment and admissions management, student success and retention, course development and instructional design, and reporting and program analytics. With Everspring's support, universities have grown enrollments, improved student outcomes and achieved impressive national rankings.

"We set out to build a market-leading education company. To be recognized by Holon IQ as one of the most promising EdTech startups in North America underscores the value of the work we're doing," said Beth Hollenberg, president and co-founder of Everspring. "Everspring's goal has been consistent from day one: empower universities by providing the technology and know-how they need to build and deliver outstanding online courses and programs. It's clear that we are delivering on that promise, and we are tremendously excited about the future."

Everspring is a leading provider of education technology and services solutions for higher education. Our advanced technology, proven marketing approach, and robust faculty support and instructional design services deliver outstanding outcomes for our university partners, powering their success online. Everspring offers a range of full-service turnkey solutions, as well as standalone fee-for-service offerings, and innovative self-service products that enable universities to establish themselves as leaders in the digital delivery of higher education. Based in Chicago, Everspring serves a growing number of colleges and universities, nationwide.

Visit www.everspringpartners.com for more information. Don't just go digital. BE DIGITAL.™

