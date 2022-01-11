InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory for Dental Visits (FED-2320)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ..."I am a child trauma survivor, and for 42 years I was terrified of the overall dentist experience. I wanted to create an accessory that could be like taking a security blanket to the dentist to help calm those fears," said an inventor, from Pt Orchard, Wash., "so I invented the EYE-SAFE."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to promote relaxation and calmness among dental patients prior to, during and after dental examinations or procedures. It could also reduce the formation of wrinkles due to stress. In doing so, it makes going to the dentist less stressful and intimidating. The invention features a multifunctional design that is convenient and easy to use. Additionally, a patent application is in process.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-FED-2320, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp