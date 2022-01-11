Kaleidescape and CINEAK Combine Premium-Quality Playback with the Luxury Seating Experience for Private Cinemas Design-Driven Seating Provides Ultimate Comfort When You Press Play on Kaleidescape

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. and HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaleidescape, makers of the ultimate movie player, and CINEAK, the benchmark of luxury seating, announced today a partnership that illustrates the importance of how technology and design lead to the ultimate in luxury entertainment experiences.

Design-driven CINEAK luxury seating provides ultimate comfort when you press play on Kaleidescape movie players.

"Kaleidescape makes the ultimate movie player for private cinema and media systems that define a premium experience," said Tayloe Stansbury, CEO, Kaleidescape. "Combine this with CINEAK, the leaders in luxury home cinema seating, and you have an unparalleled experience, one that embodies comfort, style, and control that wraps you up in the movie watching moment."

Founded in Belgium and family run for two decades, CINEAK has revolutionized the luxury seating experience through its passion for design, quality of materials, level of customization, technology, craftsmanship and attention to detail.

"With Kaleidescape's ability to provide cues to CINEAK, just press play and watch the control system automatically recline the seats, adjust the position of the articulating headrest, dim the lighting, and let the movie start… And when the credits begin to roll, the seats automatically readjust as the lighting slowly comes back up," said Alvin Hellemans, president, and founder at CINEAK. "Custom built for private cinemas, CINEAK's engineering offers a wide range of unique offerings, such as patented motorized mechanisms which quietly adjusts the seats, customized headrests to allow for limited audio interference, and offers acoustically treated materials to keep the sonic dynamics of the room in check."

CINEAK products are made with the highest-quality materials, including Italian stitched leather and French fabrics, resulting in an exclusive product that guarantees years of comfort and enjoyment. CINEAK offers first-to-market technology that increases the functionality of the seat, ensuring ultimate performance. Seats can include heating and cooling ventilation, dual and triple-motorized mechanisms controlled by illuminated keypads with preset functions, electronic lumbar support, motorized articulating headrests, control over the seats using the home automation system, USB-C and wireless charging, cooling cupholders, and other premium accessories.

Along with over 13,000 movies, TV series, and concerts available from its industry-leading movie store, only Kaleidescape players are designed to present movies at full reference, with lossless quality audio. The Kaleidescape system is designed to play 4K HDR movies with a video bitrate four times higher, while reproducing lossless quality audio with a bitrate ten times higher, than any streaming device.

CINEAK and Kaleidescape are the perfect match for anyone looking to deliver the ultimate luxury private cinema experience. For more information, contact your local CINEAK or Kaleidescape dealer.

About Kaleidescape (www.kaleidescape.com)

Kaleidescape is the ultimate movie player. Kaleidescape elevates every other component in your theater, with higher-fidelity video source material, lossless audio, and integrative cues to control lighting, shading, seating, lenses, and screen masking. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Kaleidescape builds its products in the USA and sells exclusively through custom installers.

About CINEAK (www.cineak.com)

CINEAK is a fully family owned and operated company. Founded in 1999 as a design-driven response to the demand for aesthetically pleasing and innovative entertainment and home theater chairs. Since its inception, CINEAK has revolutionized the luxury seating experience through its passion for excellence in materials, construction, technology, quality, service and attention to detail. With a dealer network extending to over 50+ countries, the CINEAK brand has quickly established itself as "the benchmark of luxury seating".

Kaleidescape is the only online provider of films with full-fidelity audio and video for luxury home cinema. The company’s Internet-delivered movies include proprietary metadata that enables its award-winning movie players to produce a truly astonishing home cinema experience. Kaleidescape systems are installed worldwide in the best homes and yachts. Founded in 2001, and headquartered in California, Kaleidescape sells its products exclusively through custom integrators. (PRNewsfoto/Kaleidescape)

