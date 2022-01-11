MacroHealth Adds Industry Veterans to Leadership Team - Taps Aarti Karamchandani as Chief Growth Officer and Terrie Deidesheimer as Head of Customer Success

KIRKLAND, Wash., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MacroHealth, a leading healthcare fintech company, announced the appointment of Aarti Karamchandani as the company's Chief Growth Officer. In this role, Karamchandani will be responsible for Sales and Marketing for MacroHealth, with a focus on driving top line growth in support of improving the way health plan Payers manage their Provider supply chains to buy healthcare services.

(PRNewsfoto/MacroHealth)

Karamchandani has built a successful record of driving growth at healthcare Payers and technology companies. Most recently, Karamchandani served as the Chief Client Officer at Cedar Gate Technologies, where she led client success activities. As one of the first employees, she wore many hats and was heavily involved in all aspects of the company including raising private equity investments, building the technology platform, growing revenue, and acquiring four bolt-on companies during her impressive tenure. Prior to Cedar Gate Technologies, she was a key leader within the Blue Cross Blue Shield System, where she helped grow the Retail Health, Value Based Care and Medicare Advantage segments. During her tenure at IBM, Karamchandani helped develop a robust healthcare vertical. Virgil Bretz, MacroHealth's CEO, said, "We are thrilled to have Aarti's depth and breadth of experience joining our team. She will play a critical role in helping us make the buying and selling of healthcare services simple and powerful." Karamchandani, based in Chicago, IL, will serve as a member of the company's executive management team.

Also joining MacroHealth as Head of Customer Success, is Terrie Deidesheimer. Deidesheimer joins MacroHealth from United Healthcare where most recently, she served as Vice President, Provider Operations. Deidesheimer, based in Seattle, will oversee the company's Customer/Partner Success and Product Support teams, where she will focus on creating a world-class customer experience.

Deidesheimer has extensive experience across numerous disciplines including customer operations, large-scale program management, business process improvement, and technology. She has also worked across multiple industries including healthcare, mortgage insurance, banking, and property & casualty insurance. Steve Suter, MacroHealth's COO, said, "Terrie is an amazing talent and provides MacroHealth with incredible versatility and experience. She is the absolute right person to help us create an unparalleled Platform experience and to work closely with our clients, so MacroHealth is viewed as a vital strategic partner."

About MacroHealth

MacroHealth is on a mission to make buying healthcare services simple and powerful. Through our robust data analytics and multi-tenant SaaS solution, we are creating Intelligent Health Markets™ that enable Payers to access and connect to an optimized network or healthcare services solution, specific to each unique member group.

To learn more visit www.macrohealth.com and follow us for updates on https://www.linkedin.com/company/macrohealth

Media Inquiries:

MacroHealth USA

Catherine Thurner, Marketing Manager

catherine.thurner.ext@macrohealth.com

Related Links:

www.macrohealth.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MacroHealth