Morris & Garritano Expands its Reach Beyond the Central Coast to Serve the Kern County Business Community Trusted since 1885 and headquartered in San Luis Obispo, Morris & Garritano extends its decorated success and reputation into Kern County to better serve the Central Valley business community.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Morris & Garritano has a longstanding legacy of more than 135 years as an independent, full-service insurance agency focusing on business insurance, workers' compensation, employee benefits, personal lines, surety, and life insurance. A four-time winner of Insurance Journal's Best Agency to Work For, M&G is routinely recognized for their superior service, culture, and advocacy.

The company's longtime headquarters is located in San Luis Obispo, but the agency is rapidly expanding its service and presence into neighboring regions. Furthering the agency's growth into Kern County, Employee Benefits Advisor Miriam Vega is spearheading the company's presence in Bakersfield. Miriam offers brokerage services bilingually and is building relationships with clients and local businesses through her involvement with organizations like the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. "I'm looking forward to extending Morris & Garritano's exceptional service to the valuable businesses of Kern County and connecting with clients here. Our goal is to further develop relationships and offer advocacy to the region," she says.

Providing coverage for businesses of all sizes, Morris & Garritano goes above and beyond offering personalized education and advocacy for their clients regarding commercial coverages, employee benefits, workers' compensation, human resources, and compliance services. "We are really proud of the work we do here at Morris & Garritano," says CEO Brendan Morris. "To us, providing insurance coverage is protecting what matters most. We do that for our clients through building meaningful relationships, being a trusted advisor and a fierce advocate in their time of need."

With this growth and development, businesses in the Central Valley will have increased access to the service and resources offered by Morris & Garritano allowing for premium employee benefits brokerage as well as stronger, comprehensive, and more competitive commercial insurance. To see how M&G can protect and strengthen your business, give their team a call today at (805) 543-6887 or learn more at morrisgarritano.com.

