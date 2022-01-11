Taylor Morrison Reveals Home Design Trends for 2022

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- There are few places as important as the home. It sets the stage for unforgettable family gatherings, cheerful holiday celebrations and all of life's most memorable moments—big and small. Recognizing the importance of the home, Taylor Morrison (NYSE: TMHC) is committed to bringing its customers a range of relevant interior and exterior home options to fit each individual buyer's functionality and style needs. In preparation of the new year, Taylor Morrison invited a group of design experts from coast to coast to share the latest trends for 2022:

Old meets new

Old meets new: Just like fashion from the past, home design styles never really leave for good. In 2022, Taylor Morrison designers predict homeowners will mix traditional design elements, like colorful patterned wallpaper, chinoiserie and rich wood tones—recently coined as grand millennial, or granny-chic style—with more contemporary pieces. To combat the everchanging trend cycle and take part in this style, Taylor Morrison design experts recommend keeping staple pieces classic and timeless and utilizing trendy accent pieces to refresh the look. "People are staying in their home longer so they're opting for a look that doesn't go out of style quickly," shared Las Vegas based designer Laurie Jiu . Living colorfully: For the second year, Taylor Morrison has compiled a palette of paint colors for their 2022 Color Collection in collaboration with Sherwin-Williams. "More than ever before, we're embracing nature and the great outdoors in the home," said National Director of Design and Model Experience, Lee Crowder . Taylor Morrison's 2022 Color Collection is centered around Sherwin-Williams' Color of the Year: Evergreen Fog SW 9103—a color that speaks to wellness and nature. Complimenting this statement shade are Warm Wicker SW 9104, Dark Night SW 6237 and Snowbound SW 7004. "This shade range can stand strong on its own or exist harmoniously," added Crowder. "And while our overall color story is biophilic in inspiration, these colors can be woven into any home." Pandemic's influence: The COVID-19 pandemic has led many homebuyers to place a renewed focus on comfort and functionality of home design. "Our customers want homes with expanded everyday entry zones, more bulk storage, bigger kitchens, increased outdoor space, and more dedicated areas to study and work from home," said Taylor Morrison's vice president of product design, Brian Juedes . Organic modern: In 2022, expect to see people mixing organic design features with more modern elements. According to Austin -based designer Nicole McCall , "We've seen buyers bring in pinecones and crystals as inspiration and ask us to design their home around these items." This trend lends itself to neutral, warmer hues, live plants and bohemian décor accents like jute and ratan. Heather Collins , Southern California based designer added, "We're seeing a lot of natural stone floors like travertine and marble and dramatic veining in countertops." Idyllic and industrial: Based on the 18th to 19th century industrial era, this trend relies on the combination of exposed brick, concrete, dark metals and distressed wood elements to create a peaceful and picturesque living space. "We're seeing a lot of modern concrete and black hardware," said Jiu. Technological transformation: Technology is changing the way homes are built in 2022. Through Taylor Morrison's partnership with GE Appliances, buyers can start the dishwasher from hockey practice or begin a forgotten load of laundry from the office. "Being able to control your appliances through your phone is greatly improving the lives of our homeowners," explained Crowder. And it's not just appliances, Taylor Morrison is reinventing the home buying experience through its best-in-class virtual offerings like the Technology is changing the way homes are built in 2022. Throughpartnership with GE Appliances, buyers can start the dishwasher from hockey practice or begin a forgotten load of laundry from the office. "Being able to control your appliances through your phone is greatly improving the lives of our homeowners," explained Crowder. And it's not just appliances,is reinventing the home buying experience through its best-in-class virtual offerings like the digital reservation system for to-be-built homes.

