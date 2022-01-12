Amb. GORDON SONDLAND JOINS AHLA BOARD OF DIRECTORS

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) today announced that Amb. Gordon Sondland, Founder, Provenance Hotels, has joined the Board of Directors.

AHLA's Board represents leaders from all sectors of the lodging industry, including brands, owners and real estate investment trusts (REITs), management companies, independent hotels, and state associations. Sondland will be part of vital discussions concerning a broad range of industry- and association-related issues at a pivotal time for the industry's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Coming on the heels of record membership and engagement over the past two years, AHLA is launching a new strategic plan to guide the future of the association.

"I am thrilled to join this distinguished group of directors and look forward to working with Chip Rogers and his amazing team," said Sondland. "AHLA is an extremely effective advocate for its members and our industry and I am proud to be a part of its leadership."

"I am pleased to welcome Ambassador Sondland to the AHLA Board," said Chip Rogers, President and CEO of AHLA. "We are grateful to members such as Gordon who volunteer their time and energy to ensure that AHLA and our industry are successful.

"As we look ahead to 2022 and beyond, I'm incredibly proud of the diversity and depth of experience our Board members bring to the table at such an important time for hotels. Our collective voice as an industry is stronger than ever in both Washington, D.C., and in city halls and state capitols across the country. There's no doubt that Gordon's leadership and experience will serve our industry well as move our policy agenda forward," said Rogers.

About Provenance

Headquartered in Portland, Ore., Provenance specializes in independent hotels that express the richest essence of the communities we call home. The award-winning hotels illuminate the individuality of our bright talent, trendsetting amenities, locally curated art collections, the ingenuity of local tastemakers and innovative food and beverage offerings. The portfolio includes 14 properties in Portland, Seattle, Tacoma, Palm Springs, New Orleans, Nashville, Boston and Fort Wayne. For more information, visit www.provenance.com .

About AHLA

The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) is the sole national association representing all segments of the U.S. lodging industry. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., AHLA focuses on strategic advocacy, communications support and workforce development programs to move the industry forward. In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the hospitality was the first industry impacted and it will be among the last to recover. That is why AHLA is committed to promoting safe travel while also creating a standardized safety experience nationwide through the Safe Stay initiative. With an enhanced set of health and safety protocols designed to provide a safe and clean environment for all hotel guests and employees, hotels across America are ready to welcome back travelers when they are ready to travel. Learn more at www.ahla.com.

