InsureMyTrip's Academic Travel Insurance Program Now Offers Optional 'Interruption for Any Reason' Coverage

WARWICK, R.I., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, InsureMyTrip announced the addition of optional "Interruption for Any Reason" coverage to its Academic Explorer travel protection program. The program allows schools, K-12 and higher education, the ability to offer their students, faculty, and chaperons a travel insurance solution to protect the financial investment inherent in domestic and international trips.

The optional Interruption for Any Reason (IFAR) benefit offers the flexibility to end an academic trip early over concerns or issues not covered by their plan, including fears related to the Covid-19 pandemic. IFAR reimburses up to 75% of uninsured travel arrangements if you interrupt your trip 48 hours or more after your departure date. (Benefits are subject to state and eligibility requirements. See plan document for complete details.)

"As schools continue to offer academic travel schedules, it is extremely important to mitigate the financial risks during the pandemic," says Suzanne Morrow, Vice President of Business Development for InsureMyTrip. "We are pleased to offer Interruption for Any Reason as an option for the innovative and unique Academic Explorer program. It is invaluable protection, especially during these uncertain times."

Along with the optional Interruption for Any Reason, the Academic Explorer travel protection program provides trip cancellation with additional travel insurance benefits including baggage, baggage delay, and travel delay as well as travel assistance services (not an insurance benefit).

Cancel for Any Reason (CFAR) coverage can also be added to the program in most states. This coverage may provide 75% reimbursement to those who need to cancel academic travel for a reason not otherwise covered by their plan, including cancellations due to fear of contracting COVID-19. A trip must be canceled no later than 2 days prior to the scheduled departure date. (CFAR benefits are subject to state and eligibility requirements. See plan document for complete details.)

Travel Insurance for Academic Travel

The Academic Explorer program, with insurance underwritten by United States Fire Insurance Company, provides two different plans: Adventurer (offered direct by schools) and Discoverer (offered by educational travel providers).

Some peril* highlights include U.S. Department of State Travel Advisories and civil disorder. Tuition can be included as an insurable trip cost in these plans. CFAR and IFAR coverages may be added to these plans in most states at an additional cost. **

*The plan contains additional perils. Additional terms apply to all perils described above. The perils for Trip Cancellation are not identical to the perils for Trip Interruption.

**Additional terms apply to Cancel for Any Reason and Interrupt for Any Reason coverages.

Insurance coverages are subject to the terms, limitations, and exclusions in the plans, including an exclusion for pre-existing conditions.

This Academic Explorer program is offered through schools, colleges, insurance brokers, and educational travel providers. Trip organizers interested in offering this innovative protection program can visit the following webpage for more information:

https://www.insuremytrip.com/about/education-program/

About InsureMyTrip

It's simple. InsureMyTrip finds you the right travel insurance plan, every time. InsureMyTrip is the authority on travel insurance. We are committed to empowering travelers to make the best possible insurance decisions by leveraging our technology, data intelligence, and expertise. InsureMyTrip is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau.

About Crum & Forster

Crum & Forster, rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best (2020), is a national commercial property and casualty group of insurance companies wholly owned by Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited. Since 2000, Crum & Forster's Accident & Health division has offered a diverse portfolio of specialty insurance and reinsurance products nationwide. Plans are underwritten by the United States Fire Insurance Company. The C&F logo, C&F and Crum & Forster are registered trademarks of United States Fire Insurance Company. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

