InventHelp Inventor Develops Enhanced Bath Towel for Exfoliating and Soothing Skin (CTK-2494)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was looking for a safe way to massage and relieve the itching on my back, arms and legs," said an inventor from Cazenovia, NY. "This invention is an easy way to reach the affected area and remove dry skin without scratching."

He developed EX TOWELS, patent-pending, to enable a user to rub and exfoliate dead skin cells on his or her back, arms and legs. As such, it provides easy access to all areas of the back and body, even those that are hard to reach. This device can also be used to remove that last bit of make-up, for scrubbing between and under your toes, and for relieving the itch and peeling associated with a sunburn. Thus, it enhances skin comfort by relieving skin irritation and itching. What's more, it is lightweight, compact, portable and easy to use. Other appealing features include convenience, effectiveness and an affordable price. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The original design was submitted to the National Sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

