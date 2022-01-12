SentiAR, SyncThink, Heru, and Brainlab are among the first companies to begin work with Magic Leap 2

Magic Leap Announces Health Technology Early Access Program Participants for Magic Leap 2 SentiAR, SyncThink, Heru, and Brainlab are among the first companies to begin work with Magic Leap 2

PLANTATION, Fla., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Magic Leap, Inc., today announced the participation of a number of key healthcare technology companies in the Early Access Program for Magic Leap 2, its second generation enterprise-focused augmented reality (AR) platform. Early access to Magic Leap 2 devices will provide these healthcare technology companies the opportunity to finalize development of their Magic Leap 2 platform solutions, ahead of general commercial availability, which is scheduled for mid-2022. Selected partners include:

SentiAR

SentiAR, Inc., is a digital health, software device company. SentiAR is developing solutions that connect physicians to clinical data via the Magic Leap 2 platform. In electrophysiology procedures, this includes access to intraprocedural, 3D maps of a patient's heart anatomy and electrical activity, including locations of intracardiac catheters. SentiAR provides this information in real-time to operating physicians via a proprietary, hands-free, holographic user interface. Promising peer-reviewed research indicates that SentiAR solutions increase catheter navigation accuracy and facilitate greater understanding of the patient's cardiac anatomy in clinical use. Visualization of 3D clinical data via AR devices can also be used in patient education, to help patients visualize and understand their procedures.

SyncThink

SyncThink, Inc., is a next generation neurotechnology company and developer of the award-winning EYESYNC® technology. SyncThink aims to collaborate with Magic Leap to develop and introduce new and innovative product offerings to the global healthcare market. This participation reflects the expansion of Magic Leap and SyncThink's relationship, to include product development and associated research. As an Early Access Program participant for Magic Leap 2, SyncThink and Magic Leap will work together on clinical trials and explore the use of the Magic Leap 2 platform for Vestibular Disorders, with the shared goal of improving patient care and clinical outcomes in this patient population.

Heru

Heru, Inc., is a healthcare software company focused on innovative diagnostic solutions. As part of Magic Leap's EAP program, Heru is working to launch an application on its re:Vive platform on Magic Leap 2. The Heru application on Magic Leap 2 is expected to feature several vision diagnostic modalities, along with reimbursable CPT medical billing codes, in a single wearable, diagnostic, health and wellness tool. Heru's platform is designed to replace several legacy diagnostic devices and includes planned applications related to personalized vision-correction that would enable clinicians to diagnose and manage patients with increased efficiency.

Brainlab

Brainlab AG is a medical technology company that offers software and hardware solutions for radiotherapy, radiosurgery, and surgical navigation. Brainlab is working to make its Mixed Reality Viewer software available on Magic Leap 2, in addition to the existing application on Magic Leap 1. Brainlab's Mixed Reality Viewer provides innovative methods for reviewing surgical plans and collaborating with colleagues, and provides access to potentially new insights into patient procedures. Interdisciplinary teams can use the Mixed Reality Viewer on the Magic Leap platform to create and review a surgical plan together, as well as share information and updates directly with patients.

"The advancements in Magic Leap 2 significantly expand the uses of augmented reality in a healthcare setting," explained Jennifer Esposito, VP, Managing Director: Health at Magic Leap. "What is possible with Magic Leap 2 is so much more than training, education, and planning. Magic Leap 2 will enable advanced use cases, including use in the operating room, changing not only how doctors deliver care, but how patients experience that care."

Magic Leap 2 is scheduled for general commercial availability in 2022. At launch, it will be among the most advanced and immersive enterprise AR devices in the market. Key features and innovations include:

Designed to be the most open augmented reality platform on the market;

One of AR industry's smallest and lightest devices built for enterprise use;

Improved optics* that enable best-in-class image quality, color fidelity, and text legibility;**

Largest field of view, compared to similar currently available AR devices;

Dynamic Dimming, a first-to-market innovation that enables the Magic Leap 2 to be used more effectively in brightly lit settings; and

Critical updates that make Magic Leap 2 more immersive and less fatiguing to the user.*

Each of these advancements are designed to increase utility, comfort, and sustained use, in order to deliver what the enterprise market has been asking for — a device that can provide immediate return of investment and can be worn for extended periods of time.

* Compared to Magic Leap 1.

** Compared to other AR devices in Magic Leap 2's anticipated price range.

About Magic Leap:

Magic Leap, Inc.'s technology is designed to amplify human potential by delivering the most immersive Augmented Reality (AR) platform, so people can intuitively see, hear, and touch digital content in the physical world. Through the use of our advanced, enterprise-grade AR technologies, products, platforms, and services, we deliver innovative businesses a powerful tool for transformation.

Magic Leap, Inc. was founded in 2010, is proudly headquartered in South Florida, with eight additional offices across the globe.

Media Contact:

MLCorpComms@edelman.com

View original content:

SOURCE Magic Leap, Inc.