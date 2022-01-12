Oatey Co. Announces the Addition of Six Influential Plumbing and Building Professionals to its Social Media Ambassador Program

The program has now doubled in size since its launch last year, expanding its impact on the brand's robust social media community and digital footprint

CLEVELAND, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oatey Co., a leading manufacturer in the plumbing industry since 1916, today announced the addition of six new plumbing and building professionals to its Social Media Ambassador Program. Through its Ambassador program, which launched in June of 2021, Oatey partners with influential tradespeople and Oatey brand loyalists to promote Oatey's products across social media and digital platforms. The program is an extension of the brand's robust, highly engaged social media community, through which Oatey connects with its end users, provides helpful resources, answers questions and builds relationships with tradespeople around the world.

Inaugural class of Oatey Ambassadors tour Oatey University during last year's Ambassador weekend.

The 2022 class of Oatey Ambassadors includes experienced licensed plumbers Chris Sbrocco, Germaine Nelson, Robert Broccolo, Laura Giudice, Thomas Young, and Darryl Wong, collectively representing a diverse range of plumbing and building expertise from across North America. The new Ambassadors join existing Oatey Ambassadors Danielle Browne, Trey Young, Alex Goin and Omar Harris.

As Ambassadors for Oatey in the field, program participants champion the Oatey family of brands (including Oatey, Dearborn, Hercules, Cherne and more), creating unique multimedia content to be shared across social media and other digital platforms. Each Ambassador receives curated kits of Oatey branded gear, including Ambassador-exclusive swag. They are provided with a range of products to support their day-to-day work, are among the first to know about new product launches and have the chance to try new products firsthand. Ambassadors also have the opportunity to travel to Oatey's headquarters in Cleveland, Ohio, for a two-day Ambassador event.

"Over the past year, Oatey's Social Media Ambassador Program has been such a rewarding opportunity for us to connect with some of the most talented tradespeople in our network and amplify their unique perspectives and exceptional work," said Katherine Lehtinen, Senior Vice President, Brand and Digital Marketing at Oatey. "Now, we are honored to welcome our second class of world-class Ambassadors, whose talent and expertise will certainly speak for itself as they champion Oatey's products in the field and online."

A new class of Ambassadors will be selected each year. Individuals interested in becoming a future Oatey Ambassador can submit their information on the Oatey website for consideration.

For additional information about Oatey's Social Media Ambassador Program, visit oatey.com.

ABOUT OATEY CO.

Since 1916, Oatey has provided reliable, high-quality products for the residential and commercial plumbing industries, with a commitment to delivering quality, building trust and improving lives. Today, Oatey operates a comprehensive manufacturing and distribution network to supply thousands of products for professional builders, contractors, engineers and do-it-yourself consumers around the world.

Oatey is based in Cleveland, Ohio, and has locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. For more information, visit www.oatey.com, call (800) 321-9532 or follow Oatey on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

The 2022 class of Oatey Ambassadors, (left to right), Chris Sbrocco, Germaine Nelson, Robert Broccolo, Laura Giudice, Thomas Young and Darryl Wong.

Oatey Logo (PRNewsfoto/Oatey Co.)

