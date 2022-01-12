OpenBet Appoints DAZN and American Gaming Association Execs To Reimagine Sports Betting Entertainment

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenBet, the world leader in sports betting entertainment and the sports betting business of Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS), has appointed two highly-experienced executives to its senior management team in a move that reinforces the quality of opportunity and exciting future that lies ahead for the company.

Florian Diederichsen joins Openbet from DAZN as Chief Technology Officer

Florian Diederichsen joins OpenBet from DAZN as Chief Technology Officer, tasked with evolving OpenBet's modular sports product offering and accelerating the next generation of sports betting entertainment through the use of cutting edge technologies. Diederichsen has a wealth of experience having held CTO roles at several major sports organizations, including DAZN where he oversaw the development of the company's OTT sports service, as well as Perform, where he was responsible for technical operations of its global sports content and video services.

Jessica Feil joins OpenBet from the American Gaming Association (AGA) to become OpenBet's VP, Regulatory Affairs and Compliance as the business prepares for exponential US and international expansion in 2022 and beyond. Jessica most recently held the position of Vice President, Government Relations & Gaming Policy Counsel at the AGA, where she was one of North America's leading legal and regulatory experts. Jessica started her career at Ifrah Law, where she advised clients on a variety of areas including regulation, compliance and licensing.

These two senior appointments form part of OpenBet's ongoing strategy of investing in people to create value for its customers. The leading provider of sports betting technology, content and services is doubling down on operational excellence to create competitive advantage and mastermind thrilling betting experiences for billions of fans that will drive the next wave of industry innovation.

Jordan Levin, CEO of OpenBet, said: "Bringing Florian and Jessica to the OpenBet team changes the game and is testament to the vision we have here at OpenBet. The appointment of two highly-skilled and respected individuals demonstrates the ambition we have to deliver the next generation of sports betting entertainment to operators and bettors worldwide. As we drive for hyper-differentiation, and with legislation moving at a pace, we can entrust both Florian and Jessica to help take OpenBet forward in their respective fields that will add significant value for our global customer base."

Florian Diederichsen, Chief Technology Officer of OpenBet, said: "I'm delighted to have joined OpenBet and thoroughly looking forward to the next chapter of my career. The ambition shown by the OpenBet team, the quality of the management team truly excites me and I'm ready to raise my game to implement the vision required to take sports betting to a new level. Development work is already underway behind the scenes that will revolutionise the future of sports betting entertainment and I cannot wait to share our innovative concepts with the marketplace."

Jessica Feil, VP, Regulatory Affairs & Compliance at OpenBet, said: "OpenBet's determination to expand across the globe and deliver sports betting entertainment to billions of players worldwide is unrivalled. With legislation moving quickly within the U.S. and globally, I'm looking forward to providing valuable support and expertise to aid the company's aggressive growth strategy. Compliance and regulatory affairs are incredibly important aspects of sports betting and OpenBet continues to set the standard of delivering the safest and most reliable experiences for players to enjoy cutting-edge entertainment."

About OpenBet

OpenBet is the world leader in sports betting entertainment. With over 25 years' experience and a passion for innovation, the company's modular range of technology, content and services is entrusted by the globe's biggest sports betting brands, lotteries, casinos and tribal operators.

It has a commanding position across key sports betting markets, processing the largest share of digital sports bets within the U.S, Canada, Australia and the UK. OpenBet holds a prestigious reputation as a trusted sports betting provider, delivering at scale and speed during every major sports event.

To find out more about OpenBet, please visit www.openbet.com.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) is a world leader in entertainment offering dynamic games, systems and services for casino, lottery, social gaming, online gaming and sports betting. Scientific Games offers the gaming industry's broadest and most integrated portfolio of game content, advanced systems, cutting-edge platforms and professional services. Committed to responsible gaming, Scientific Games delivers what customers and players value most: trusted security, engaging entertainment content, operating efficiencies and innovative technology. For more information, please visit scientificgames.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

In this press release, Scientific Games makes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "will," "may," and "should." These statements are based upon management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates and are not guarantees of timing, future results or performance. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated in these statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those factors described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including Scientific Games' current reports on Form 8-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its latest annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 1, 2021 (including under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors"). Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and, except for Scientific Games' ongoing obligations under the U.S. federal securities laws, Scientific Games undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Inquiries:

