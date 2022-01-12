Seniorlink Announces Leadership Transition

BOSTON, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seniorlink, Inc., a leading tech-enabled care management company, is pleased to announce that President and Chief Operating Officer Matt Marek has been named Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. He is succeeding Thomas Riley, who has held that position since 2009, and who will remain with the Boston-based company as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Seniorlink CEO Matt Marek

Marek joined Seniorlink in January 2021 after serving as President and CEO of Further, the leading healthcare spending account (HSA) administrator, based in St. Paul, Minnesota. Marek built Further into a national company with exclusive relationships with nine insurance plans during his five-year tenure. Further served nearly 1 million members across 50 states at the time of Marek's departure and it was recently acquired by Health Equity. Prior to Further, Marek served in executive roles at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota and United Healthcare.

At Seniorlink, Marek will continue to expand partnerships with state governments and health plans across the U.S. amid accelerating demand for home- and community-based services and supports where family caregivers play a pivotal role. More than 53 million Americans are caring for loved ones who are aging or living with chronic illnesses or disabilities at home, providing the equivalent of over $470 billion in healthcare services annually. Their ranks will continue to grow, a need made even more acute by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Family caregivers are committed to providing the highest quality care for their loved ones. They are the foundation of our healthcare system, and they are at the heart of every model of care we build at Seniorlink," Marek said. "I am honored to have this opportunity to lead a company that not only values the role of the family caregiver but finds innovative ways to uplift and support them with solutions that will ultimately lead to better outcomes for members, caregivers and payors alike."

Marek takes the helm from Riley, who transformed Seniorlink into the leading care management organization focused on transforming care at home with the family caregiver at the core. Under Riley's stewardship, Seniorlink grew to serve thousands of families across eleven (11) states, bolstered by the use of new technology that gave family caregivers the ability to reach professional care team members and coaching supports on demand – and provided state-based and health plans with a window into the homes of their members. His steady pursuit of launching high-quality and innovative home- and community-based solutions led Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker to appoint him to the state's first Council to Address Aging, and to later be appointed as chair of the council's Caregiving Committee. The group, comprised of leaders across public and private sectors, created a blueprint to promote healthy aging in the state. Riley's vision for leveraging human touch with technology with the family caregiver at the core would prove especially prescient when COVID-19 arrived and forced care back into the home environment.

The transition to Marek as CEO reflects the company's commitment to its mission of serving at least one million families across the U.S. Marek's experience working with health plans will be pivotal to that growth. With family caregivers managing 80 percent of long-term services and support decisions for their family members, health plans are increasingly recognizing that to provide higher levels of engagement with their members, improve outcomes, and better manage the cost of care they will need to include support for family caregivers in their programs.

"It has been a privilege to lead and guide Seniorlink through its growth from New England to across the nation, and to find innovative ways of supporting the most vulnerable members of our communities," Riley said. "We are now in an era when health plans are starting to understand that there are 53 million individuals they can deputize on their behalf and make them official members of the care team. Matt is well-positioned to lead Seniorlink into its third decade, finding new ways to leverage our capabilities and work with partners to further unlock the value that caregivers have to offer our healthcare ecosystem."

About Seniorlink

Seniorlink is a tech-enabled care management company dedicated to supporting family caregivers who help to keep care at home. Seniorlink combines Vela, the company's proprietary care collaboration app, with evidence-based clinical protocols and the human touch of dedicated care teams that work in partnership with family caregivers. Seniorlink's care management solutions lead to improved outcomes, cost savings and improved consumer engagement and satisfaction for health plans and providers.

Seniorlink Logo

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Seniorlink, Inc.