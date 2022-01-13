Bureau Veritas Announces Partnership with Avena Foods Limited

Bureau Veritas to provide on-site laboratory testing services for Avena in Canada

NEW YORK, Jan 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bureau Veritas, a world leader in testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) services, today announced it has entered into an agreement with Avena Foods Limited to provide on-site laboratory testing services at their Avena Purity Protocol facility located in Regina, SK, Canada. Avena is a specialty miller that provides food, beverage, pet food, and nutraceutical manufacturers with sustainably grown and milled Purity Protocol oat and functional gluten-free pulse ingredients.

Bureau Veritas will support Avena to upgrade their on-site laboratory by expanding the scope of services offered and elevating their operations to an ISO 17025 standard in support of Avena's strong commitment to product quality and safety. Additionally, Bureau Veritas will provide full-time laboratory personnel to deliver on-site laboratory operations and critical testing required for production support and food safety and quality management. For this contract, Bureau Veritas will also complete off-site sample analysis leveraging its network of ­strategically located state-of-the-art testing laboratories that service the agri-food market in North America.

"We are pleased to be partnering with Bureau Veritas to operate our on-site laboratory operations. This allows us to focus on producing and selling high-quality food ingredients, knowing that the laboratory tests are conducted by a world-class third-party expert," said Gord Flaten, CEO of Avena.

"Bureau Veritas is extremely excited to provide on-site laboratory services to Avena. This partnership allows for laboratory operational assistance to a key partner by mitigating their risks associated with staffing and rising laboratory costs while at the same time offering independent, accredited third-party food and agri testing to a region that is currently underserved," said Waylon Sharp, VP and COO- Agrifood, Bureau Veritas.

Bureau Veritas offers a complete range of best-in-class testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) services to ensure the safety and quality of food from farm to fork.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas is a world leader in laboratory testing, inspection and certification services. Created in 1828, the Group has more than 78,000 employees located in more than 1,600 offices and laboratories around the globe. Bureau Veritas helps its 400,000 clients improve their performance by offering services and innovative solutions in order to ensure that their assets, products, infrastructure and processes meet standards and regulations in terms of quality, health and safety, environmental protection and social responsibility.

Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the Next 20 index.

Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI.

For more information, visit www.bvna.com, and follow us on Twitter (@bureauveritasNA) and LinkedIn.

About Avena Foods

Avena has three locations on the Canadian Prairies with exemplary food safety systems and farm-to-plate traceability, milling gluten-free Avena Purity Protocol oats, and pulses and pulse ingredients for sale throughout the world. Partnering for safe, healthy diets and a sustainable world. https://www.avenafoods.com

