DispatchTrack Accelerates Global Expansion with New UK Headquarters

CAMPBELL, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DispatchTrack , a last mile delivery platform that powers positive, predictable, and visible experiences for shippers, drivers, and recipients globally, today announced new UK headquarters and further operational growth throughout EMEA and APAC. The announcement comes on the heels of DispatchTrack's massive expansion in Latin America with the acquisition of Beetrack, the leading logistics software provider in the region, and adding a further 850 customers across 20 Latin American countries.

DispatchTrack powers deliveries each year for thousands of global customers across a broad range of industries including retail, furniture, appliances, construction, grocery, restaurants, food and beverage, and 3PLs. Furniture Village, Vision Logistics, Walmart, Coca-Cola, Ashley HomeStore, Mattress Firm, and Ferguson are among the brands DispatchTrack already serves in the UK and globally.

The company's state-of-the-art SaaS platform simplifies complex last mile deliveries and service operations for major B2B and B2C brands and their delivery partners so they can provide high-touch, frictionless, and delightful delivery experiences to their customers.

The robust platform and AI-powered proprietary hybrid routing technology automatically and dynamically determines the fastest route and most efficient load for each truck and tracks each shipment — from the moment an item leaves the warehouse to the moment it is delivered or installed at its destination. Retailers and delivery companies can offer their customers the ability to self-schedule a convenient delivery window, receive proactive real-time updates with the shipment's progress, and experience true predictability and visibility every step of the way.

In addition to new offices in the UK, DispatchTrack has appointed Alex Buckley as General Manager of EMEA and Asia Pacific operations. Alex is a customer experience industry expert with more than 25 years of e-commerce, SaaS and software experience.

"DispatchTrack has revolutionized our delivery experience, reduced costs and made us more sustainable by reducing the amount of miles and fuel we use," says Peter Toon , CEO at Vision Logistics. "It anticipates delays and handles exceptions while optimizing delivery routes taking into account factors such as weather and traffic."

"We are incredibly excited to launch formal operations in the UK and continue our journey in driving digital transformation for the global logistics market," said Satish Natajaran, DispatchTrack co-founder and CEO. "We've achieved an exceptional track record, and with the ability to now serve both global and local brands, we can streamline their last mile operations and deliver delightful experiences for customers around the world."

DispatchTrack is the leading provider of state-of-the-art high-tech software solutions for high-touch last mile deliveries. Since its founding in 2010, DispatchTrack has partnered with leading brands to make even the most complex deliveries predictable and visible while enabling seamless positive experiences in the last mile for shippers, drivers, and recipients alike. DispatchTrack's SaaS-based platform simplifies scheduling for both shippers and customers, determines the best route and load for each truck, tracks each shipment at every step of the way, and keeps everyone, including customers, proactively informed on the shipment's progress. Our real-time engine turns the unpredictable into automated, fully-optimized events. From the warehouse to that "wow" moment for recipients, DispatchTrack delivers delight more than 180 million times a year.

