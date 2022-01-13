InventHelp Inventor Develops Automatic Scaling System for Trucks (AUP-1166)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ""As a truck driver, I have to manually scale every load, which is very time consuming, even for expert drivers," said an inventor from Aurora, Ill. "So, I thought of a way to have the proper weight distribution calculated automatically."

He developed SCALE NO MORE to provide the correct axle weight distribution for loads hauled by tractor trailers automatically. As such, it eliminates the need for truck drivers to manually scale every load. At the same time, it assures the loads comply with highway transport weight regulations, which prevents risking a costly citation for an overweight axle violation. Therefore, it improves highway safety while saving time and effort. It is also weatherproof, cost effective and user friendly

