Kaiser Permanente Joins Graphite Health to Accelerate Digital Transformation of Health Care

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphite Health , a member-led company intent on transforming digital health care to improve patient outcomes and lower costs, announced today that Kaiser Permanente is now an organizing member. Kaiser Permanente is the fourth organizing member of Graphite Health, joining SSM Health , Presbyterian Healthcare Services , and Intermountain Healthcare .

"Kaiser Permanente is committed to improving health care in the U.S., and our decision to join Graphite Health reflects another step we're taking to further that mission," said Greg A. Adams, Kaiser Permanente chair and CEO. "Graphite Health is tackling some of the most pressing issues in health care today, making it easier to adopt digital health tools with a focus on trust and transparency. By joining Graphite Health now, we are excited to help shape the future of digital health transformation, and to improve patient and member experience at Kaiser Permanente and beyond."

Graphite Health operates as a non-profit company with a governance structure that prioritizes purpose over profit. Graphite Health's board, composed of executives from the organizing health system members, serves the common interests of members and provides oversight. Health system members have a voice in the company's direction and receive technology solutions designed for and by them along with the resources required to onboard and adopt these new capabilities. As part of joining the organization as a member, Prat Vemana, Kaiser Permanente's senior vice president and chief digital officer, will join the board of Graphite Health.

"We know that by working together to address interoperability at scale, we can create more convenience, better quality care, and lower costs. That's why we are thrilled to add Kaiser Permanente to Graphite Health's growing list of member systems," said Ries Robinson, MD, CEO of Graphite Health. "As Kaiser Permanente is nationally known for their innovative approach, we look forward to working closely with them to digitally transform and improve health care, and ultimately, to help patients and members across the country live better, healthier lives."

Modeled on Civica Rx , a health utility company , Graphite Health is creating a standardized, interoperable data platform that enables a secure and open marketplace to streamline the distribution of digital health solutions for both health systems and entrepreneurs. Fundamental to Graphite Health's vision is the Digital Hippocratic Oath , which serves as the ethical compass that guides all operations, including their approach to data sharing, integration, and technical processes.

Graphite Health anticipates bringing additional healthcare systems and philanthropies into its coalition in the coming months, as well as partnering with leading technology innovators and growing its dynamic team.

Graphite Health is a member-led company intent on transforming digital health care to improve patient outcomes and lower costs. By making data interoperability easy and affordable, Graphite Health facilitates the rapid adoption of digital health solutions and uses that platform structure to run a secure and open digital app marketplace. This will bring significant efficiencies to health systems' operations, create a more modern and convenient patient experience that promotes better care, and make it easier for digital health entrepreneurs to implement their solutions at scale. Graphite Health is guided by the Digital Hippocratic Oath , which puts the privacy and trust of patients and providers first. Graphite's founding members include: Intermountain Healthcare, Presbyterian Healthcare Services, and SSM Health. For more information, visit us at: graphitehealth.io .

Kaiser Permanente is committed to helping shape the future of health care. We are recognized as one of America's leading health care providers and not-for-profit health plans. Founded in 1945, Kaiser Permanente has a mission to provide high-quality, affordable health care services and to improve the health of our members and the communities we serve. We currently serve approximately 12.5 million members in 8 states and the District of Columbia. Care for members and patients is focused on their total health and guided by their personal Permanente Medical Group physicians, specialists, and team of caregivers. Our expert and caring medical teams are empowered and supported by industry-leading technology advances and tools for health promotion, disease prevention, state-of-the-art care delivery, and world-class chronic disease management. Kaiser Permanente is dedicated to care innovations, clinical research, health education, and the support of community health. For more information, go to about.kp.org

