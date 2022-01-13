Medius Appoints Jeff Swan as Global Chief Revenue Officer

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medius, a leading provider of accounts payable automation solutions, announces the appointment of Jeff Swan as its Global Chief Revenue Officer. Swan, a former Oracle NetSuite VP and 20-year SaaS sales veteran, is the latest in a string of senior leadership hires - including CEO Jim Lucier, appointed in September, new CSO Branden Jenkins and CMO Kim Albrecht - charged with spearheading the next phase of the company's growth.

Swan joins Medius from Oracle NetSuite where he spent 17 years in senior leadership, sales and account management roles, rising to Area Vice President for Product-based Industries in November 2018. Prior to that he led business development in Europe for AboveNet Communications. His expertise includes strategic account planning, sales management, client development, channel and direct sales and product and technology positioning.

In his new role, Swan will be responsible for Medius's commercial strategy, sales and revenue operations reporting into CEO Jim Lucier. Based in the San Francisco Bay area, Swan will lead a global sales team of 120 employees and will be supported by regional leads Martin Billenius, newly appointed Chief Revenue Officer for EMEA & Asia, and Mike Ventrella, President of North America Sales.

Jim Lucier, CEO of Medius, comments: "As well as reinforcing its leadership position in AP automation, Medius has built significant momentum in the wider spend management category in recent years powered by product innovation and strategic acquisitions. Jeff's breadth of expertise across business accounting, ERP, CRM and e-commerce will be critical as we expand Medius's enhanced service offering across our growing customer base."

"The market for Medius's products and services is growing as pressure on companies to gain better visibility of and control over all aspects of spend intensifies", comments Swan. "The vision that Jim, the management team and the board have for the future of the company has the potential to transform the sector and I am looking forward to being part of the leadership group that executes against it."

In addition to expanding its share of the accounts payable automation category through its source-to-pay (S2P) software suite, Medius is also eyeing further international expansion with a specific focus on North America. Lucier concludes: "Swan's deep understanding of the US market and strong network in the West Coast tech sector will be a major asset as we pursue an aggressive growth strategy here in North America."

