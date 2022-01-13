TeamViewer and NSF Partner to Digitalize the Food Industry with Cutting Edge Augmented Reality Solution EyeSucceed

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamViewer, a global leading provider of remote connectivity and workplace digitalization solutions, today announced a new commercial agreement with NSF International Food Safety , LLC, a global public health and safety organization. The companies have partnered to pursue a joint goal: the accelerated growth of wearable software EyeSucceed, a powerful augmented reality (AR) application based on TeamViewer's enterprise AR platform Frontline. EyeSucceed has the ability to digitalize processes and address critical challenges in the food industry. The commercial agreement leverages TeamViewer's technological capabilities and NSF's industry expertise and global customer base.

NSF has successfully integrated EyeSucceed into the daily operations of customers in the food and beverage industry to empower workers with AR-based workflows. For example, a global fast food restaurant chain has equipped its employees in more than 100 restaurants with the solution to ensure a global quality standard in training and onboarding of new employees. Furthermore, the software is enhanced with artificial intelligence (AI) features for improving food safety – for example, to automatically detect if hygiene gloves are worn and changed during the food production process.

John Rowley, Vice President of the Global Food Division at NSF International, said: "TeamViewer's AR specialists have been dedicated and collaborative partners of ours since 2015, when EyeSucceed was first created. Together with TeamViewer, we will help food businesses around the world to reduce risk, improve compliance and strengthen their brands. This collaboration will define the standard for AR applications in the global food supply chain."

Jan Junker, Executive Vice President Solution Delivery at TeamViewer: "The use of voice- and eye-controlled AR applications giving step-by-step instructions to workers on smart glasses is game-changing for the food industry. Companies can digitalize their workplaces while keeping their workers' hands 100 percent free to perform their tasks faster and better and to stick to all hygiene regulations at the same time. Customers who optimize their processes with our Frontline solution confirm double-digit increases in efficiency and close-to-zero error rates. We are looking forward to teaming up with NSF International to bring these benefits to more customers in the food industry and beyond."

EyeSucceed launched in 2015 as an internal innovation project within NSF, based on the technology of German AR pioneer Ubimax, acquired by TeamViewer in 2020. The new agreement strengthens EyeSucceed's go-to-market approach, with TeamViewer responsible for the technological development and global deployment of the solution and NSF supporting marketing and sales within its client base and core markets.

