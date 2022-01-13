Wpromote Wins Glassdoor Employee's Choice Award, One of the Top 50 Best Places to Work in 2022 Employees cite Wpromote's 4.5 day workweek, flexible schedules, and strong benefits as key differentiators in the job market.

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wpromote was named one of the top 50 Best Places to Work in 2022 and awarded a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award across all industries in the U.S. small and medium company category. The 14th annual Employees' Choice Award is based solely on elective, anonymous employee feedback about their job, work environment, and employer on Glassdoor , the worldwide leader on insights about jobs and companies.

"We don't believe great work is possible without a supportive culture that prioritizes a strong-work life balance," explains Wpromote CEO Mike Mothner. "Our people are the driving force behind our success as an organization and what we can achieve for our clients, and continuing to improve the way we work through employee feedback is a top focus. As a leader, this should be a no-brainer: a better work culture and investment in our employees' growth means people are more willing to try new things, take risks, and unlock their full potential."

Between pandemic disruption, "The Great Resignation," and a hyper-competitive job market, both retention and talent acquisition are particularly challenging for organizations across every industry. Marketing agencies in particular have struggled to retain employees. But 95% of reviewers on Glassdoor are willing to recommend Wpromote to a friend because investment in workplace improvement and culture is not a brand new priority and is constantly evolving based on multiple employee feedback mechanisms, including an annual employee engagement survey.

Some of the major differentiators mentioned in Glassdoor reviews include:

4.5 day workweek

Unlimited PTO

Flexible work schedules and work from anywhere policies

Strong health benefits

100% paid parental leave

DEI initiatives, including ERG groups focused on helping to guide new policies and building a more diverse and inclusive environment

Exciting clients

Learning and development opportunities, including dedicated mentorship program

Leadership transparency

"[Wpromote] is a great place to grow your career in digital marketing," one reviewer noted. "Everyone I have worked with has been very smart and creative, and the clients are high-profile and really interesting. This is honestly a top-tier agency because the corporate culture is so different from the norm. I love how you prioritize employee well-being and work-life balance."

On Glassdoor , current and former employees voluntarily and anonymously share insights and opinions about their work environments by sharing a company review, designed to capture a genuine and authentic inside look at what a specific job may be like at a particular company.

"The world of work is rapidly evolving, fueled by the pandemic and now millions of workers reevaluating their expectations from employers. This year's Best Places to Work winners are leading the way by listening and responding to employee feedback and reimagining the employee experience to truly put their people first," said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor chief executive officer. "It's inspiring to see these employers step up during the pandemic to expand and grow company cultures where employees feel supported and valued in and out of work. Congratulations to all of this year's Employees' Choice Award winners."

Glassdoor's Best Places to Work were determined using company reviews shared by U.S.-based employees between October 20, 2020 and October 18, 2021. To be considered for the U.S. small and medium company category, a company must have had fewer than 1,000 employees and have received at least 30 ratings across each of the nine workplace attributes (overall company rating, career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, diversity and inclusion, senior management, work-life balance, recommend to a friend and six-month business outlook) taken into account as part of the awards algorithm. The final list is compiled using Glassdoor's proprietary algorithm, led by its Economic Research Team , and takes into account quantity, quality and consistency of reviews.

