Alfa Laval divests remaining shares in Neles Oyj

On 14 January 2022, Alfa Laval completed sale of all its remaining shares in Neles Oyj.

LUND, Sweden, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of a public cash tender offer in 2020 Alfa Laval acquired a total holding of 12.7 million shares in Neles Oyj. During the autumn of 2021 Alfa Laval sold approx. 5.7 million shares. On 14 January 2022 Alfa Laval sold all remaining shares in Neles Oyj.

The net proceeds from the sale of the total holding of shares in Neles Oyj is 170.3 MEUR, and the pre-tax capital gain on the divestment is 24.0 MEUR. The capital gain is reported as part of Other comprehensive income and hence will not affect Net income.

Alfa Laval has been advised by J.P. Morgan on the divestment process.

For more information please contact:

Johan Lundin

Head of Investor Relations

Alfa Laval

Tel: +46 46 36 65 10

Mobile: +46 730 46 30 90

