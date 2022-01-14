Gaumard Scientific to Unveil the World's Most Advanced Multidisciplinary Patient Simulator, HAL® S5301

Next-Generation HAL® S5301 Introduces Robotics, AI-Powered Speech, and Leading-edge Simulated Physiology To Be Introduced at the International Meeting for Simulation in Health Care (IMSH) in Los Angeles

MIAMI and LOS ANGELES, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaumard Scientific Co., an industry leader of simulation technology for healthcare education and training, today announced that HAL® S5301, the world's most advanced multidisciplinary patient simulator, will be introduced at the International Meeting on Simulation in Healthcare (IMSH), January 15-19, at the Los Angeles Convention Center, booth #311.

HAL S5301 will feature life like movement to simulate symptoms of stroke and traumatic brain injury (TBI). HAL S5301's technology including conversational speech, lifelike movement, and next-generation simulated physiology has never been seen before. These industry-first capabilities are here to usher in Gaumard's next revolutionary leap in simulation.

John Eggert, Gaumard's Executive Vice President, commented, "HAL S5301 is the first simulator to fulfill educational objectives across multiple clinical disciplines. Using the latest technology, conversational speech and AI have been incorporated to emulate real life. For the first time, we have developed a simulator for brain injury training with highly advanced motor movements. HAL S5301 brings Gaumard's most advanced technologies to offer the world's most advanced simulator."

"HAL S5301 represents Gaumard's next generation of astonishingly realistic patient simulators with the most advanced UNI® operating system which manages vital signs, assessments, and debriefing," said James Archetto, Gaumard's Vice President of U.S. Direct Sales. "In addition, HAL S5301 introduces advanced anatomy and physiology in simulated cardiac, respiratory, and vascular physiology, including arterial access, lung compliance, and high fidelity auscultation."

Archetto added, "Real medical equipment can be used to monitor and diagnose HAL S5301's clinical condition, just as it can be on all of our high-fidelity simulators. It is designed to be a key component for professional-level training across clinical disciplines as well as academic-level education. An optimized simulation program using HAL S5301 enables safe and effective learning opportunities."

About Gaumard Scientific

Gaumard Scientific is recognized by health care educators and students worldwide for its commitment to innovation with the development of the most advanced patient simulation technology. Gaumard designs and manufactures simulators at its global headquarters in Miami and markets them directly in the U.S. as well as through distributors in 70 countries. Gaumard's customer base includes militaries, emergency medical services, major teaching hospitals and nursing schools.

Gaumard's product launch timeline reflects the company's unwavering commitment to innovation. In 2000, Gaumard launched the revolutionary family of NOELLE® maternal and neonatal care simulators that changed the way training is conducted. In 2004, Gaumard pioneered the use of fully tetherless technology with the introduction of the family of HAL® simulators. In 2014, the company introduced VICTORIA®, its most advanced maternal and neonatal care simulator as part of the NOELLE family. In 2017, Gaumard introduced Super Tory®, the first newborn simulator developed to meet the challenges of neonatal care specialists training in real environments. Pediatric HAL®, the world's most advanced pediatric patient simulator and the first capable of simulating lifelike emotions through dynamic facial expressions, movement and speech was launched in 2018.

