NearU Services acquires Carolina Power and Generators, bolstering North Carolina presence and expanding platform's generator business segment

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NearU Services ("NearU"), a founder-led premier home services platform, today announced the acquisition of Carolina Power and Generators ("Carolina Power" or the "Company"), a reputable and longstanding provider of generators and electrical services, located in Carthage, NC. The acquisition of Carolina Power—coupled with NearU's April 2021 acquisition of Carolina Air—strengthens the platform's presence in the Sandhills region of North Carolina. In addition, the acquisition reflects the platform's deliberate focus on strategically and quickly expanding its service capabilities for existing customers by tapping into adjacent home service segments such as the redundant power supply and plumbing segments.

"We are thrilled to welcome Carolina Power to the NearU family. This is our second partnership with Gary Bullard, who has built two phenomenal home services companies in Carolina Air and Carolina Power. These companies share a relentless focus on customer wellbeing and a vibrant, people-centric company culture, which aligns with NearU's vision & mission. Our goal is to be a premier "one-stop shop" for our customers, and we are quickly exploring avenues to provide them with additional home services offerings. This partnership with the Carolina Power team is a great example of that strategy in the works. Gary's trust in our reliable approach and our rapidly growing brand as a Preferred Transition Partner for home services entrepreneurs is validated through NearU's second partnership with him in nine months," said Ashish Achlerkar, NearU's Founder & CEO

"In April 2021, I made the significant decision to transition Carolina Air to the NearU family of companies. I made that decision confident that NearU was the right partner to take great care of our customers and employees. Since then, my conviction in their approach to business transition and operations has only strengthened. Simply put: I trust them. They delivered on everything they promised to do. So, when I began considering transition options for Carolina Power, there was no question who I wanted to hand my legacy off to. I am confident that NearU will accelerate the success of Carolina Power and be a wonderful long-term home for our employees and customers," said Gary Bullard, Founder of Carolina Air and Carolina Power and Generators.

Under NearU's ownership, the Carolina Power and Generators team will continue to operate under their current, reputed local brand. The Company will go on serving customers under the existing management team led by General Manager, Ernest Johnson, and NearU Regional General Manager, Sean Jordan. NearU's operations, finance, and marketing teams have a well-defined plan to propel Carolina Power and Generators to new heights in service to its employees and its customers.

NearU continues to be well capitalized and is actively seeking other long-standing, highly reputable brands to join the rapidly growing NearU family.

NearU is an employee and customer-centric provider of essential home services with a focus on HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services. NearU is well-capitalized and seeks to grow organically and through partnerships with leading HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and other skilled trade contractors. More information is available at www.NearU-Services.com.

For over 30 years, Carolina Power and Generators has provided the Sandhills region of North Carolina with generator installation and electrical services. Focused on professionalism and quality of work, Carolina Power has serviced thousands of residential and light commercial customers for their generator and electrical needs. More information is available at www.CarolinaPowerandGenerators.com.

