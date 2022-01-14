TradeStation Securities Named a Recipient of NerdWallet's 2022 Best-Of Awards

Company that Provides the Tools, Information and Insight People Need to Navigate Life's Financial Decisions, Recognizes TradeStation Securities in their 2022 Best-Of Awards

PLANTATION, Fla., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeStation , an award-winning*, self-clearing online brokerage for trading stocks, ETFs, options, futures and crypto, continues to receive accolades for its trading platforms. NerdWallet has recognized TradeStation Securities as a winner of the 2022 Best Online Broker for Stock Trading Platform and Research. NerdWallet, the personal finance website and app empowering consumers and small business owners to make smart financial decisions, announced the winners of its 2022 Best-Of Awards . This year's awards recognize the best financial products across Banking, Credit Cards, Insurance, Investing, Mortgages, Personal Loans, Student Loans, and Travel Rewards.

TradeStation has, for decades, been a fintech pioneer in its support of self-directed traders and investors drawn to the company's trusted, reliable and versatile platforms for equities, options and futures for TradeStation Securities, as well as for cryptocurrencies for TradeStation Crypto. The platforms are enhanced by a deep and growing learning environment designed to build confidence among those new to investing and to hone the skills of seasoned traders. TradeStation's technology is accessible on desktop, Web, mobile and via application programming interface ("API") technology.

"We are deeply honored to receive this distinction, as it further validates the quality of the experience that customers enjoy on our platforms," said John Bartleman, President of TradeStation. "We value education as an important tool to help customers claim their financial edge and are committed to delivering on the needs of today's investors. TradeStation has shown tremendous growth in the past few years and we are looking forward to what's ahead in 2022."

NerdWallet's 2022 Best-Of Award winners were selected by their knowledgeable content writers and editors with subject matter expertise and years of experience reviewing and evaluating these personal finance products for Nerdwallet.com. These journalists compared rates and rewards, combed through terms, and scored each product against a rigorous evaluation criteria to help consumers and small to midsize businesses make smart money moves with confidence.

"TradeStation Securities deserves recognition for their stock trading platform and research," said Kevin Yuann, Chief Business Officer at NerdWallet. "Consumers can feel confident that they're getting access to a quality platform through which to trade stocks and conduct research."

About TradeStation Group, Inc.

TradeStation has, for decades, been a fintech pioneer in its support of self-directed traders and investors in their journeys to claim their financial edge. TradeStation provides award-winning trading and analysis platforms and self-clearing online brokerage services for stocks, ETFs, equity and index options, commodity and financial futures, futures options, and cryptocurrencies. These trading platforms are accessible on desktop, Web and mobile, as well as via API technologies which seamlessly provide access to TradeStation's brokerage environment through third-party platforms. TradeStation's offerings also include deep and growing learning content designed to build confidence among those new to investing and hone the skills of seasoned traders.

TradeStation Securities, Inc. (Member NYSE, FINRA, SIPC, NSCC, DTC, OCC, NFA & CME offers self-clearing equities, options, futures and futures options brokerage services as a licensed securities broker-dealer and futures commission merchant (FCM), and is a member of major equities and futures exchanges in the United States. TRADESTATION SECURITIES, INC. IS A MEMBER OF NFA AND IS SUBJECT TO NFA'S REGULATORY OVERSIGHT AND EXAMINATIONS. HOWEVER, YOU SHOULD BE AWARE THAT THE NFA DOES NOT HAVE REGULATORY OVERSIGHT AUTHORITY OVER UNDERLYING OR SPOT VIRTUAL CURRENCY PRODUCTS OR TRANSACTIONS OR VIRTUAL CURRENCY EXCHANGES, CUSTODIANS OR MARKETS. TradeStation Crypto, Inc. offers self-clearing cryptocurrency brokerage services under federal and state money services business, money-transmitter and similar registrations and licenses. TradeStation Crypto, Inc. is not subject to NFA's regulatory oversight and examinations.

