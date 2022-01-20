NEXT WEEK: Hawaii Communities Bring Hope, Can-Do Spirit to School Choice Week Celebrations As School Disruptions Continue, Families Call Attention to Educational Flexibility, Opportunity During Twelfth Annual Public Awareness Week

HONOLULU, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kids learn differently and every family situation is unique: we need school choice. That's the message Hawaii families and educators are bringing to their celebrations of National School Choice Week 2022.

Hawaii schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 69 celebrations for the Week, which will feature more than 26,000 activities nationwide.

More than two dozen U.S. landmarks and notable buildings will light up in special colors to mark the Week. In Hawaii, the Aloha Tower will light up in red and yellow throughout School Choice Week.

The Week's celebrations focus on community building, sharing student and teacher successes, and raising awareness about how to put kids first when it comes to education. The goal? Supporting families and highlighting schools so more kids can find learning fits where they thrive.

Here in Hawaii, there are a variety of educational options available including: traditional public schools, charter schools, private schools, online schools, and homeschooling.

Across the state, communities are celebrating School Choice Week by formally proclaiming it, including the city of Honolulu.

"Hawaii is truly a one-of-a-kind state and approaches educating its children with a unique spirit," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "We are encouraged to see awareness of school choice spreading in Hawaii as families and educators partner to diversify learning opportunities for kids."

To download a guide to Hawaii school choice, use the school finder tool to search schools in your area, or see celebration photos and proclamation updates, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/hawaii.

Local celebrants are available to discuss their plans with reporters upon request. For more information, send us the specifics of your coverage area at pressoffice@schoolchoiceweek.com , or preview a sampling of Hawaii events at schoolchoiceweek.com/hawaii.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children, focusing equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of celebrations –– such as school fairs and open houses–– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. School Choice Week also develops resources and guides to K-12 education for families. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

