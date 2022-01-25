Fintech Startup and Shareholder Loyalty Pioneer TiiCKER Named Top Midwest Startup to Watch in 2022

DETROIT, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Purpose Jobs, the Midwest's largest startup and tech community, named TiiCKER, the world's first shareholder loyalty and engagement platform, to its list of Midwest Startups and Tech Companies to Watch in 2022. Companies were evaluated based on recent funding, significant employee growth, impactful product launches, office expansions, recent IPOs and upcoming exits.

Detroit-based TiiCKER is inventing shareholder loyalty by delivering perks and rewards for America's 130 million everyday investors and connecting public companies to their most loyal affinity audience – owners.

"Michigan continues to be one of the top growing tech ecosystems around the country, and TiiCKER is leading the way with a team and platform that represent another win for the tech hub of the Midwest, Detroit," said Ryan Landau, founder and CEO of Purpose Jobs.

A combination of university talent pipelines, growing startup ecosystems and growing venture capital funding has Detroit topping lists as one of the best places to start a tech company. This is coupled with the state of Michigan posting the highest growth in VC funding over the last five years --- 800 percent – of any state in the country according to CrunchBase.

"We are proudly founded and funded in Michigan and fired up to be recognized for our momentum," said TiiCKER founder and CEO Jeff Lambert (Tii:JEFE). "We are on a quest to create a new industry – shareholder loyalty – and to connect everyday consumers and investors with the brands they love and shop."

TiiCKER went live in July 2020, followed by its iOS app launch in November 2020 and Android launch in November 2021, and has since created a new industry – direct-to-shareholder marketing. As the world's first intelligent software platform that engages, verifies and rewards retail shareholders, TiiCKER makes it easy for investors and the brands they love to connect through a simple verification process that links directly to investors' online brokerage accounts or allows new investors to trade for free.

"Brands offering rewards for loyalty and discounts on products and services is on-trend, but most investors searching for stock perks don't know how to access them," Lambert said. "Likewise, companies lack the ability to directly market to—or directly communicate with, their retail investors. That's where our platform comes in. TiiCKER safely and securely links and verifies all major online brokerages so retail investors can view their investments and perks in one place."

To learn more about TiiCKER or to discover and claim shareholder perks and rewards, please visit TiiCKER.com or download the apps in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

About TiiCKER

Launched in 2020, TiiCKER invented verified stock perks and direct-to-shareholder marketing through its web-based and iOS mobile app software platform that provides consumers and investors a revolutionary way to engage with the brands they love. For America's 130 million retail investors, TiiCKER provides unique access to shareholder perks, commission-free trading, and custom article and content to help consumer shareholders discover and connect with the brands they love. For its public company brand partners, TiiCKER enables companies to engage, verify and reward everyday shareholders to better serve and understand their investors and maximize the Shareholder Lifetime Value™ of their retail investors. For more information, please visit TiiCKER.com .

